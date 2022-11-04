ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KYTV

MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse. The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136. Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri will lose big names in Congress as 3 fresh faces are ready to step in

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Missouri voters are losing three veteran lawmakers in Congress meaning the state will send three brand-new faces to Washington D.C. following the midterm elections. Longtime Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is retiring and Republican Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are stepping down after they lost...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Arkansas governor working to provide more rural access to health care

Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses crowd after projected win as Arkansas governor. Watch as Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses crowd after win as Arkansas governor. With colder temperatures on the way this weekend, Battlefield Fire Protection District Division Chief Shane Anderson urges caution to those who may put their space heaters back to work.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

What you need to know about CWD, Missouri deer season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The firearms deer season will open to hunters across the state of Missouri this weekend. The season usually brings 500,000 people outdoors. Francis Skalicky can’t emphasize enough how deer season is a big deal for many. “It’s a good opportunity to put meat on your...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Small earthquake recorded near Bonne Terre, Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in St. Francois County on Sunday, November 6. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. approximately 2.6 miles east of Bonne Terre. No one has reported feeling the quake. To report feeling it...
BONNE TERRE, MO
KYTV

Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to do before it gets cold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Emergency management wants to ensure you’re not left out in the cold this year. Last year 76 people in Missouri died from hypothermia. Hypothermia happens when our body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Some of the warning signs are shivering, weakness and drowsiness. Stay warm by staying inside during cold weather and knowing the warning signs to prevent hypothermia. If you start to notice someone showing warning signs, call 911 immediately.
MISSOURI STATE

