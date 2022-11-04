Two superfluids can exist at the same time in ultracold atomic clouds. Until now, their coexistence could not be observed experimentally. Now, however, physicists from Heidelberg University have demonstrated such a magnetic quantum fluid—it is fluid in two ways—in an atomic gas. Researchers led by Prof. Dr. Markus Oberthaler have succeeded in preparing this state in clouds of ultracold rubidium atoms and to characterize it in detail. The results of their research were published in the journal Nature Physics.

