A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Seeing clearly into a new realm—researchers prototype a new generation of quantum microscopy
While quantum computing seems like the big-ticket item among the developing technologies based on the behavior of matter and energy on the atomic and subatomic level, another direction promises to open a new door for scientific research itself—quantum microscopy. With the advance of quantum technologies, new microscopy modalities are...
Scientists reveal an unexpected gene in transparent worms
In new research published in Nature Communications, Emily Spaulding, Ph.D. and Dustin Updike, Ph.D. reveal the homolog of a well-known human protein, Nucleolin, in the tiny, transparent roundworm, C. elegans. Nucleolin is linked to human neurodegenerative disease and cancer. But the new finding challenges recent theories of the role structures...
New approach to fabricating ion-conducting ceramic membranes for stable hydrogen production
Hydrogen has attracted much attention due to its potential as a clean energy carrier. To date, the majority of hydrogen is produced from fossil fuels, such as natural gas, coal and oil. Such fossil-derived hydrogen must be purified from common contaminants (e.g., CO2, CH4, CO and H2S) for further fuel cell applications.
Stem cells used to generate mini brains of the last male Sumatran rhino
Researchers generated induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and cerebral organoids from the last male Malaysian Sumatran rhino, according to a study published in the journal iScience on October 20. As noted by the authors, the organoids could contribute to knowledge about the evolutionary progression of brain development in mammals and may help to unravel the ancient history of the rhinoceros family.
Magnetic quantum fluid: Extremely fluid in two ways
Two superfluids can exist at the same time in ultracold atomic clouds. Until now, their coexistence could not be observed experimentally. Now, however, physicists from Heidelberg University have demonstrated such a magnetic quantum fluid—it is fluid in two ways—in an atomic gas. Researchers led by Prof. Dr. Markus Oberthaler have succeeded in preparing this state in clouds of ultracold rubidium atoms and to characterize it in detail. The results of their research were published in the journal Nature Physics.
Genetic analysis of Neolithic people from Mesopotamia shows blend of demographics
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Turkey, working with one colleague from Austria and two from Sweden, has found evidence via genetic analysis of a blend of demographics in Neolithic people living in the Upper Tigris portion of Mesopotamia. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes how they extracted tissue samples from the remains of people buried in Çayönü Tepesi from the period 8500–7500 BCE.
Study sets the basis for identifying biomarkers of latent malaria vivax infections
A new study led by ISGlobal and IGTP uses a mouse model with human liver cells to characterize proteins associated with the latent form of the malaria parasite Plasmodium vivax. The findings lay the groundwork for identifying biomarkers of latent malaria vivax infections and moving forward in eliminating the disease.
Novel protein helps regulate cholesterol production
A study in cell lines shows a previously under-characterized protein in humans supports cholesterol synthesis. We've all heard about cholesterol and the importance of eating heart-healthy foods to keep it in check. But you might not know that only about 20% of our cholesterol comes from our diet. The rest is made in our body, in our liver, intestines and brain.
