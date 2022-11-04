Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four men have been charged in a shooting that left one person dead in Lexington County on Oct. 8. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder.
Beech Island man charged by RCSO for murder in B Street homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the B Street homicide. The incident happened on October 15th. According to authorities, Evyn O’Conner, 18, of Beech Island, SC, has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested in Old Savannah Rd. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Augusta man in connection to a homicide that happened on Old Savannah Rd. in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested twenty-two-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Man charged by RCSO for murder in Old Savannah Road homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for a homicide according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on October 15th on Old Savannah Road. […]
Motorcyclists killed after hitting SUV backing into road, SCHP says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening in Kershaw County and left two people dead. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road - roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.
Authorities arrest man accused of shooting, killing friend early Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in a deadly Thursday morning shooting off of North Main Street. According to police, 18-year-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting of his 20-year-old friend.
WRDW-TV
Man pleads guilty to killing woman in 2020 Columbia County crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man accused of killing Jody Kenny in a head-on crash in 2020 pled guilty to driving under the influence at the time. Now her family is another step closer to getting closure. We were in the courtroom Monday and talked to Kenny’s daughter, Alexis Brantley,...
Crash involving motorcycle slows traffic on Jimmie Dyess Parkway near Park West Drive
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle. According to dispatch, the incident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle happened on Jimmie Dyess Parkway between Park West Drive (near Cracker Barrel) and Wrightsboro Road. Traffic at this time is moving […]
One dead and three injured in Upstate crash
One person is dead and three others are injured after a three vehicle collision. The crash happened around 7:15 Tuesday morning on Highway 28, about three miles north of Abbeville.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Charleston Highway in Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting last month at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
wfxg.com
Man's body found in manhole in Johnston
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County deputies seek help finding missing man
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Investigators are seeking the community’s assistance for any information that would lead to the whereabouts of Jason McBurney. McBurney was last seen in the Merriwether Area. Anyone...
wgac.com
Woman Dies in Single Car Accident in Aiken County
A single vehicle accident this morning in Aiken County claimed the life of the driver. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail, about 4 miles east of Aiken. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of the vehicle. It veered...
WRDW-TV
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
Police search for wanted man in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are continuing a search for a wanted man in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Panola Ave. The suspect did not stop and ran away from the officers. He is believed to be assisted by someone. Police […]
WRDW-TV
Roadway closures will continue through Wednesday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation officials remind drivers that road closures involving Deans Bridge Road and Blackstone Camp Road will continue through Wednesday. Transportation officials remind drivers that Deans Bridge Road southbound traffic will be shifting onto the new bridge. Georgia Department of Transportation contractor Clearwater Construction...
wfxg.com
Columbia County voters approve SPLOST through 2028
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Get used to that extra 1% at the register. Columbia County voters decide to keep the Special Local Option Sales Tax alive by a vote of 60% in favor versus 40% who voted to end it. The local 1% sales tax is used for special...
Man dies in rollover crash on Highway 278 in Aiken County
One man is dead after a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 278 in Aiken County.
Comments / 0