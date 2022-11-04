ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Related
WIS-TV

Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four men have been charged in a shooting that left one person dead in Lexington County on Oct. 8. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Beech Island man charged by RCSO for murder in B Street homicide

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the B Street homicide. The incident happened on October 15th. According to authorities, Evyn O’Conner, 18, of Beech Island, SC, has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.  […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Suspect arrested in Old Savannah Rd. homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Augusta man in connection to a homicide that happened on Old Savannah Rd. in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested twenty-two-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man charged by RCSO for murder in Old Savannah Road homicide

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for a homicide according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on October 15th on Old Savannah Road. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting last month at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Man's body found in manhole in Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
JOHNSTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County deputies seek help finding missing man

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Investigators are seeking the community’s assistance for any information that would lead to the whereabouts of Jason McBurney. McBurney was last seen in the Merriwether Area. Anyone...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Woman Dies in Single Car Accident in Aiken County

A single vehicle accident this morning in Aiken County claimed the life of the driver. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail, about 4 miles east of Aiken. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of the vehicle. It veered...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Police search for wanted man in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are continuing a search for a wanted man in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Panola Ave. The suspect did not stop and ran away from the officers. He is believed to be assisted by someone. Police […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WRDW-TV

Roadway closures will continue through Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation officials remind drivers that road closures involving Deans Bridge Road and Blackstone Camp Road will continue through Wednesday. Transportation officials remind drivers that Deans Bridge Road southbound traffic will be shifting onto the new bridge. Georgia Department of Transportation contractor Clearwater Construction...
HEPHZIBAH, GA
wfxg.com

Columbia County voters approve SPLOST through 2028

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Get used to that extra 1% at the register. Columbia County voters decide to keep the Special Local Option Sales Tax alive by a vote of 60% in favor versus 40% who voted to end it. The local 1% sales tax is used for special...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

