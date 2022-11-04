Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Republican Eric Burlison wins election for Missouri’s U.S. House District 7 open seat
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in a dozen years, voters in southwest Missouri elected a new Congressman. Republican Eric Burlison defeated Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer in the race for Missouri’s 7th District. Burlison succeeds Congressman Billy Long, who opted to run for the open U.S. Senate. Burlison...
KYTV
MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse. The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136. Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri...
KYTV
AP PROJECTS: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins election for governor in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her...
KYTV
Green County Clerk's Office preps voting equipment ahead of Tuesday's election
Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses crowd after projected win as Arkansas governor. Watch as Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses crowd after win as Arkansas governor. With colder temperatures on the way this weekend, Battlefield Fire Protection District Division Chief Shane Anderson urges caution to those who may put their space heaters back to work.
KYTV
Arkansas governor working to provide more rural access to health care
Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses crowd after projected win as Arkansas governor. Watch as Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses crowd after win as Arkansas governor. With colder temperatures on the way this weekend, Battlefield Fire Protection District Division Chief Shane Anderson urges caution to those who may put their space heaters back to work.
KYTV
Election 2022: What you need to know before you head to the polls
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday is election day. Voters in Missouri can head out to the polls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballots. Arkansas polls stay open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Election officials expect to see voters lined up, ready to cast their votes....
KYTV
Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
KYTV
What you need to know about CWD, Missouri deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The firearms deer season will open to hunters across the state of Missouri this weekend. The season usually brings 500,000 people outdoors. Francis Skalicky can’t emphasize enough how deer season is a big deal for many. “It’s a good opportunity to put meat on your...
KYTV
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to do before it gets cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Emergency management wants to ensure you’re not left out in the cold this year. Last year 76 people in Missouri died from hypothermia. Hypothermia happens when our body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Some of the warning signs are shivering, weakness and drowsiness. Stay warm by staying inside during cold weather and knowing the warning signs to prevent hypothermia. If you start to notice someone showing warning signs, call 911 immediately.
Comments / 0