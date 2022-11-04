Saturday at 2:30 p.m. WRFD was called to mile marker 187 for a vehicle and trailer on fire. On arrival the car was completely engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to the uhaul trail. immediate effort was to keep the fire from distroying the trailer and its contents. Two units from Golconda fire also responded and assisted with the incident. There were no injuries. East bound traffic was held up for about 30 minutes until the smoke was cleared.

WINNEMUCCA, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO