KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Winnemucca kills 3
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fatal traffic collision in Humboldt County near Winnemucca has claimed the lives of three, Nevada State Police said Friday. A preliminary NSP investigation has found that during the crash Oct. 30, a red Jeep SUV was traveling north on US-95 when it drove over the centerline into the southbound lane of travel and collided with a Dodge truck for reasons unknown.
1027mix.com
Winnemucca Rural Fire District 11/5/22
Saturday at 2:30 p.m. WRFD was called to mile marker 187 for a vehicle and trailer on fire. On arrival the car was completely engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to the uhaul trail. immediate effort was to keep the fire from distroying the trailer and its contents. Two units from Golconda fire also responded and assisted with the incident. There were no injuries. East bound traffic was held up for about 30 minutes until the smoke was cleared.
Elko Daily Free Press
Winnemucca man killed in Elko County hunting accident
RENO — A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip. Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted Tuesday morning with a report of a hunter who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the North Pequop Mountains. Deputies, along with Reach Air Medical Services, arrived on scene but declared the victim deceased just after 9 a.m. that morning.
