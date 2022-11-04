Read full article on original website
2 HECO workers seriously injured by 'arc flash' at Iwilei Substation in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two Hawaiian Electric (HECO) employees are in serious condition after suffering electrical burns while working on the Iwilei Substation on Sunday. A HECO spokesperson tells KITV4 the men were injured when an arc flash occurred on a piece of equipment they were working on.
1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD. Crews responded to a two-story walk-up just after 5 a.m. located along Date Street. Nearly 40 HFD personnel from 10 units arrived to find the structure with heavy flames on the first floor reaching to the second.
Moped rider hurt in hit-and-run Waimanalo dies; suspect at large
WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- The moped driver who was the victim of a hit and run Saturday night in Waimanalo has died. Honolulu Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle that hit him, and did not stop to help.
Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Ala Moana Blvd. identified
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have identified a Kaneohe man killed by a driver in the Ala Moana area. Around 12:30 a.m. on November 5, 2022, Landon Kimura, 55 was struck by a car traveling westbound while he was crossing Ala Moana Boulevard, around Ward Ave. Kimura was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 man dead, HFD extinguishes fatal fire in McCully
On Sunday, Nov. 6 around 5:03 a.m., HFD received a 911 call about a structure fire on Date Street in McCully.
Storm drain improvement projects set for multiple roads in downtown Honolulu, Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Storm drain improvement projects will impact traffic on several roads in downtown Honolulu and in Chinatown over a period of about six months beginning on Nov. 14, according to the Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance. A map of all of the affected roads and scheduled construction dates...
Hiker falls 150ft off Olomana trail, sent to hospital
Honolulu Fire Department reported the rescue of a hiker on the Olomana Three Peaks Trail Sunday, Nov. 6.
Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified
Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
Drain repairs in Chinatown, what streets are affected
Beginning Monday, Nov. 14, improvements to storm drains in the Chinatown area will be taking place.
Kailua home invasion turns deadly–for the suspect
A home invasion turned deadly on Monday morning. Except this time, it was the suspect who died at the hospital. HPD says the suspect was acting erratically when he allegedly broke into the house in Kailua.
Hiker in critical condition after falling 150 feet from Olomana trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker is in critical condition after falling off Olomana trail in Windward Oahu on Sunday evening. The Honolulu Fire Department said a group was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man fell 150 feet from the trail. HFD said they received a call...
Youth injured on Koko Head Trail, airlifted to safety
Honolulu Fire Department said they rescued an adolescent hiker from Koko Head Crater Trail on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have launched an investigation after a home invasion suspect died in Kailua. Law enforcement sources say the 31-year-old man had just been released from a hospital across the street from where the break-in happened. The question: Was he intending to commit a crime or was he...
'Aggressive' Tiger shark spotted off White Plains Beach on Oahu's South Shore
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Warning signs have been posted after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot Tiger shark was spotted off White Sands Beach on Oahu’s South Shore, Monday. The shark was spotted swimming 20 to 50 yards from the shore, according to Ocean Safety officials.
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-by shooting with a so-called hydrogel gun left a Kapolei man with a welt ― and a message for the public. Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something violently hit him in the neck. “A car...
2 men killed in reported hang gliding crash at Kaena Point in leeward Oahu
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Two men are dead after reportedly crashing while hang gliding at Kaena Point, emergency officials said. According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point around 8:15 a.m.
2 dead after apparent aviation crash on Oahu
Honolulu Emergency Medical services said two men are dead after their aircraft crashed at Kaena Point State Park on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae
Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election security and how your ballot ultimately gets counted once it leaves your hand. Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
