BBC
Rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds - inquest
Two rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds after they were attacked at an address in east London last month, a coroner has heard. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, who rapped as Giddy, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, known as Shifty, were fatally injured in Ilford on 25 October. Coroner Nadia...
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
BBC
Finley Boden: Baby returned to murder-accused parents despite concerns
A baby boy who died on Christmas Day after suffering "appalling" injuries was returned to the care of his murder-accused parents earlier than recommended, a court has heard. Shannon Marsden and Stephen Boden are accused of murdering 10-month-old Finley Boden in 2020, 39 days after he was placed back in their care.
BBC
Two men found dead in Edinburgh flats will be 'forever missed'
The families of two men found dead in a block of flats in Edinburgh have said they will be "forever missed". The bodies of Desmond Rowlings, 66, and Derek Johnston, 37, were discovered at Greendykes Road, Craigmillar, last Tuesday. Ian MacLeod, 65, was charged with two counts of murder when...
BBC
Eastbourne: Police issue appeal after woman raped on beach
Police investigating the rape of a woman on a beach in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they would like to trace. The woman was attacked near the Eastbourne bandstand in Grand Parade in the early hours of 23 October. She is being supported by specially-trained officers...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
Huddersfield: Rail upgrade work unearths 172-year-old siding
A railway siding dating back to the Victorian era has been unearthed by engineers upgrading a train route. The siding at Hillhouse in Huddersfield was used for harbouring off-duty trains and was built about 172 years ago. It included train sheds and railway turntables for services transporting cattle, coal and...
BBC
Bedfordshire policeman took his own life days after arrest
A police officer was found dead two days after he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, an inquest heard. Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, was found unresponsive on the gym floor of the police unit at Luton Airport in May last year. He died of a gunshot wound to the head...
BBC
Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
BBC
Appeal to identify woman fatally struck by car 47 years ago
A woman who was killed when she was struck by a car 47 years ago has still not been identified, a charity said. Locate International has appealed for information about the woman, who was struck by one or more vehicles on the A1 near Baldock, Hertfordshire, in the early hours of 18 February 1975.
BBC
Woman marches through London in body paint to save birds
A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population. On Saturday, Hannah Bourne-Taylor, 36, from Oxfordshire, arrived at Hyde Park wearing blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele. She presented a petition supported by...
BBC
Men jailed for abuse and torture of victims in Walsall
Two men who imprisoned, abused and tortured three others over several months have been jailed. Roheed Ahmed and Kameron Hussain's victims were were stripped naked, hit with brooms and one man had liquid poured on him which was set alight. Another man was also forced to smoke heroin as part...
BBC
Cardiff: Cannabis thief attacked with baseball bat - court
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and brick as he tried to steal plants from a Cardiff cannabis factory, a court heard. Carl Davies was at a "weed house" with Tomasz Waga, who died after he was found with multiple injuries in January 2021. Four defendants deny murder...
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas...
BBC
Messingham: Murder charge as police name victim
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in North Lincolnshire. Officers were called to a house in Elm Way, Messingham, at about 00:40 GMT on Sunday following reports of concern for a woman's safety. Humberside Police said the victim, named as...
BBC
Dorking crash: Motorcyclist dies in collision with van
A 21-year-old motorcyclist died when his bike crashed with a van. Police said his black Honda motorcycle and a grey Volkswagen Caddy collided on Ranmore Common Road in Dorking, Surrey, just before 16:30 GMT on Friday. It happened at a junction with an unnamed gravel track about half a mile...
BBC
Racism: Bethesda family suffer microaggressions and jokes
A mixed race family has described suffering casual, racist comments towards them, saying a small minority "still live in the '50s". These have been in the form of jokes and being socially excluded. Medwen Edwards, 43, lives in Bethesda, Gwynedd, with partner Lamin Touray, 39, who is originally from The...
BBC
Motorcyclist killed in bike club feud in Plymouth, court hears
A van driver killed a motorcyclist when he smashed into him on a main road in a motorbike club feud, a court heard. Bandidos motorbike club member Benjamin Parry, 42, is accused of hitting David Crawford, 59 and dragging his body for a long distance under his vehicle. Mr Parry...
BBC
The cul-de-sac where crimes go unsolved
Sharon Hornsby doesn't sleep at night and spends her days watching four CCTV cameras set up around her home because she lives in fear of being burgled. Two years ago, the 61-year-old woke in the middle of the night to see men wearing balaclavas entering her back door. While hiding...
