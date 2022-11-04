Read full article on original website
Texts From Iowa State Game Day
So, Sunday was uneventful. Maybe we don't know what's going to happen after all! Then again, Saturday was eventful, and judging by what follows, many know what's about to happen before it does. A West Virginia team prone to start slowly on offense on the road and encounter trouble on defense wherever there's a field with lines opened with a scoreless first quarter and then allowed Iowa State its first 21-point quarter of the season in the fourth. In between? It seemed like the expected and exasperating arrived on cue. Add it up, and the Mountaineers lost 31-14 and left Neal Brown in a bind at the end of his fourth season. But you knew that already.
WVU-Mount St. Mary's: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more
The 2022-23 season is here. West Virginia kicks off a new year with plenty of new faces, opening up their campaign with a home contest at the WVU Coliseum against Mount St. Mary's. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
Brown "disappointed and frustrated" with offense in loss
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown spoke with the media after the team's 31-14 loss on the road at Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. The full video can be seen above, but quotes with a few highlights from the postgame presser are below. Opening statement: The story of our game...
