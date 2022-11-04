So, Sunday was uneventful. Maybe we don't know what's going to happen after all! Then again, Saturday was eventful, and judging by what follows, many know what's about to happen before it does. A West Virginia team prone to start slowly on offense on the road and encounter trouble on defense wherever there's a field with lines opened with a scoreless first quarter and then allowed Iowa State its first 21-point quarter of the season in the fourth. In between? It seemed like the expected and exasperating arrived on cue. Add it up, and the Mountaineers lost 31-14 and left Neal Brown in a bind at the end of his fourth season. But you knew that already.

AMES, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO