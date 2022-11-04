ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump Injects Himself Into Midterms With Rallies, Leaks About 2024

By S.V. Date
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

Democrats who had hoped to make the midterms yet another election about Donald Trump will get one last chance as the former president spends the final days holding a flurry of rallies and making a pre-announcement of his plans to run for the White House again in 2024.

Trump, who is under criminal investigation by prosecutors in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, told an Iowa rally audience Thursday night that he “very, very, very probably” would run again. He followed up with leaks to news outlets Friday that he would likely announce on Nov. 14 ― the the day the House committee investigating his mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol demanded that he sit for a sworn deposition.

Many Republicans, aware that Trump is deeply unpopular in the suburban areas where they are hoping to pick up House seats and which would deliver the swing votes in key Senate races, had hoped he would keep a low profile until after Election Day.

“If there is one thing Trump has proved over and over again, there is only one person he cares about electing, and that’s him,” said Rory Cooper, a Republican consultant and aide to former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

Cooper pointed out that not only did the GOP lose the House under Trump in 2018, but it then lost the Senate when Trump sabotaged two Georgia runoffs in January 2021 by telling his supporters that the elections were rigged. “Not only has he not helped Republicans win majorities, but he actively cost us the Senate two years ago with these antics, and so we have him to thank for Biden’s entire legislative agenda to date,” Cooper said.

Trump’s staff did not respond to queries from HuffPost about his 2024 plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uBkl_0iywgGXX00
Then-President Donald Trump is greeted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Oct. 16, 2020, in Fort Myers, Florida.

One close Trump confidant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he is not convinced Trump will actually announce this month but that many top advisers, including the head of his political operation, Susie Wiles, are pushing him in that direction. “Not sure it means he is a candidate six months from now,” the confidant said, adding that Wiles and others are hoping to head off a presidential run by Republican Ron DeSantis, who is expected to win a second term as Florida governor on Tuesday.

Wiles was banished from DeSantis’ orbit three years ago after memos detailing his fundraising plan and price list were leaked to the media and DeSantis assumed she was involved. The Trump confidant said a DeSantis presidency would effectively end her career.

Wiles did not respond to HuffPost’s queries.

For the past year, Trump has claimed that prosecutors were only targeting him because they want to prevent him from becoming president again, and any decision to run should be seen in that context, other Republicans said.

“This is probably as much about making it tougher on DOJ to proceed if he’s an active candidate than it is about anything else,” said one senior GOP consultant on condition of anonymity. “I honestly don’t think he’s too worried about potential rivals.”

But David Jolly, a former GOP congressman from Tampa, said Trump seems fixated on a potential DeSantis candidacy. “It’s 100% about DeSantis. He has to go first, otherwise DeSantis gets to set the field. If Trump goes first, it forces DeSantis to do something he has never, ever done: directly challenge the former president,” Jolly said, adding that he would be surprised if Trump can manage to wait a full week after the midterms.

“I’ve long suspected Trump calls into Fox News on election night and declares then. He’d own the night,” Jolly said. “This clips DeSantis. It then begs the question: How much confidence does DeSantis really have. Will he challenge the old man?”

DeSantis’ campaign did not respond to a HuffPost request for comment. During his sole debate with Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, though, DeSantis declined to pledge to serve out his second term if reelected.

Trump is under investigation by the Department of Justice for his role in Jan. 6, including the scheme to submit to the National Archives fraudulent slates of electors from states that voted for Democrat Joe Biden as a way to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to award Trump a second term. A separate probe is investigating Trump’s removal of highly classified documents from the White House and subsequent refusal to hand them over, even in defiance of a subpoena.

In addition to the federal criminal investigations, a Georgia prosecutor is looking at Trump and his allies’ attempts to coerce state officials into falsely declaring him the winner in that state.

Trump, despite losing the election by 7 million votes nationally and 306-232 in the Electoral College, became the first president in more than two centuries of elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully. His incitement of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol ― his last-ditch attempt to remain in office ― led to the deaths of five people, including one police officer, the injury of 140 officers and four police suicides.

At rallies and in statements on his personal social media platform, Trump has continued to lie about the election and the Jan. 6 House select committee’s work, calling it a “hoax” similar to previous investigations into his 2016 campaign’s acceptance of Russian assistance and his attempted extortion of Ukraine into helping his 2020 campaign.

Comments / 13

Viva Satire!
4d ago

A Psychiatrist responded that Former President Trump injects himself into everything, just like his idea to inject Americans with Disinfectant to kill COVID-19, due to his mental problems.

Reply(4)
10
Related
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says 'Saturday Night Live' Will Be Canceled After Jan 6 Sketch

Donald Trump has once again suggested that Saturday Night Live will be canceled, days after it lampooned the January 6 committee's ninth and possible final hearing. In a statement on Truth Social, the former president reverted back to his common tactic of attacking a TV show or news network he does not like by suggesting it is suffering from low ratings, as well as saying the long-running sketch show is no longer "funny or smart."
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony

Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
The List

Ivanka Trump Blatantly Defies Her Dad's Voting Advice

Many were surprised when Donald Trump made a surprising plea to his Republican followers, asking them not to vote in the 2022 election. "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do," Trump said in a statement (via Twitter).
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

193K+
Followers
11K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy