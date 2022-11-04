ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas McGrath, Tony and Oscar Nominee, Dies at 64

By Caitlin Huston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

McGrath had most recently been performing in his autobiographical Off-Broadway play, 'Everything is Fine.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0XGx_0iywg7gF00
Douglas McGrath Courtesy of Jeremy Daniel
Douglas McGrath, a Tony and Academy Award-nominated writer, director and performer, has died. He was 64.

McGrath died suddenly on Thursday, the company of his autobiographical play Everything is Fine announced Friday.

At the time of his death, McGrath was in New York City, where he was in the midst of performing in Everything is Fine at Off-Broadway’s DR2 Theatre. The show will not continue, after playing its last performance on Wednesday.

“The company of Everything’s Fine was honored to have presented his solo autobiographical show. Everyone who worked with him over the last three months of production was struck by his grace, charm, and droll sense of humor, and sends deepest condolences to his family,” producers Daryl Roth, Tom Werner and director John Lithgow said in a statement.

McGrath had a career that spanned the theater world and Hollywood, garnering a Tony Award nomination for writing the book of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and an Academy Award nomination for his screenplay of Bullets Over Broadway, co-written with Woody Allen.

McGrath was the writer and director of several films, including Emma, Nicholas Nickleby, Company Man (co-written and co-directed with Peter Askin) and Infamous. He directed two Emmy-nominated HBO documentaries, His Way and Becoming Mike Nichols. He appeared in seven Woody Allen films and in films such as Quiz Show and The Insider. He also wrote The Age of Innocence and Checkers for the stage.

McGrath was born to Beatrice and R. Searle McGrath and raised in Midland, Tex.. He was an alumnus of the Trinity School of Midland, The Choate School and Princeton University.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Read Martin, and son, Henry McGrath.

Comments / 76

RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
