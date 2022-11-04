Ryan Reynolds appears to confirm he's interested in buying NHL team the Ottawa Senators

Ryan Reynolds is already one of the most famous owners in the football pyramid after taking over Wrexham FC with Rob McElhenney.

Now, the Deadpool actor has hinted that he could be lining up another sports team.

According to Twitter interactions and reports in People , Reynolds could be looking to make a solo purchase of NHL franchise Ottawa Senators.

The Canadian star is reportedly considering making a purchase if owners the Melnyk family are open to selling.

Reynolds could allegedly look to organise a meeting in Ottawa as a sale could see the team move to another location.

The actor didn’t do much to dismiss the rumours on Twitter, either.

A Senators fan reached out to him on social media and said: “Ottawa Senators are for sale... Come be our owner.”

Reynolds replied with a thinking face emoji.

Could the actor be starting his roster of sports teams? Only time will tell.

All things considered, his start to life as a football club owner has gone well. It was recently announced that Reynolds and McElhenney are to be honoured by the people of Wales for promoting the country and its language.

The Welsh Government and the Football Association of Wales will give the Dragon Award to the duo who are co-chairmen of Welsh football team Wrexham FC.

As well as investing in the club, the pair have explored the history and culture of the city in their hit TV series Welcome To Wrexham .

The Critics’ Choice Award-nominated show documents the team’s progress, and tells the story of the club, founded in 1864, which has the world’s oldest international ground.

