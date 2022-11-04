ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Charlie Woods looks unrecognisable as Tiger Woods returns to caddying duties

Tiger Woods appears to be continuing his part-time career of caddying for his son Charlie Woods in-between his rehab, who appears to be blossoming into a fine young talent. It has to be said it's probably at this point we should stop referring to Tiger's son as "Little Charlie" or "Little Cat".

