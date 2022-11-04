Woman calls 9-1-1 complaining of pink in her BBQ

A woman in Raleigh, North Carolina was so unhappy with her barbecue she called 9-1-1.

Former WTAE reporter Chris Lovingood reports Annie Cooke told WRAL in Raleigh that her BBQ was pink and she wanted it cooked longer at a restaurant called Clyde Cooper’s.

The owner of the restaurant, Debbie Holt, tried to explain that it was normal to have some pink in the BBQ, especially when it’s smoked.

Holt explained that she offered to give the woman another item off the menu, but Cooke left without complaining and then called 9-1-1.

Holt says when an officer arrived to the restaurant, he had a smile on his face and rolled his eyes. No action was taken.

Holt told Lovingood that Cooke is welcome back to the restaurant anytime, even after trying to explain to her multiple times that the pink in the BBQ is normal. Even some customers trying to explain it was normal as well.

Cooke also gave the restaurant a one star review saying, in part, “Worst customer service I ever had in my life. Barbecue was very pink and had lots of fat in it.”

Holt says despite the negative review, they’ve seen an increase business since the incident.