ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Woman calls 9-1-1 complaining of pink in her BBQ

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUZsp_0iywfWS800

A woman in Raleigh, North Carolina was so unhappy with her barbecue she called 9-1-1.

Former WTAE reporter Chris Lovingood reports Annie Cooke told WRAL in Raleigh that her BBQ was pink and she wanted it cooked longer at a restaurant called Clyde Cooper’s.

The owner of the restaurant, Debbie Holt, tried to explain that it was normal to have some pink in the BBQ, especially when it’s smoked.

Holt explained that she offered to give the woman another item off the menu, but Cooke left without complaining and then called 9-1-1.

Holt says when an officer arrived to the restaurant, he had a smile on his face and rolled his eyes. No action was taken.

Holt told Lovingood that Cooke is welcome back to the restaurant anytime, even after trying to explain to her multiple times that the pink in the BBQ is normal. Even some customers trying to explain it was normal as well.

Cooke also gave the restaurant a one star review saying, in part, “Worst customer service I ever had in my life. Barbecue was very pink and had lots of fat in it.”

Holt says despite the negative review, they’ve seen an increase business since the incident.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Remodeled Chuck E. Cheese reopens in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — The newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese in Raleigh is holding a grand opening celebration this week. New features at the fun center, located at 3501-131 Capitol Blvd., include more than 15 new games, an interactive dance floor, a large video wall and updated seating with charging stations.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'Be a Santa to a Senior' this year via this program

In its 19th year, the program features holiday trees with ornaments featuring seniors' first names and their desired gifts. The trees will be up through Monday, Dec. 5 at the following locations:. Abbottswood, 7900 Creedmoor Rd., Raleigh, 27613. Charron's Deli & Café, 120 E. Main St., Youngsville, 27596. Culver's,...
RALEIGH, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Raleigh Teen Jumps from Moving Lyft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Raleigh teen is recovering this morning after she jumped from the back seat of a Lyft, while the car was moving, because of what she called her driver’s “suspicious behavior”. It wasn’t long until Bowden felt uncomfortable. Eziya Bowden says the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Woman stabbed at Raleigh Days Inn: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured in a stabbing at a Raleigh Days Inn, according to police. This happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of South Wilmington Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the suspect and took that person into custody.
RALEIGH, NC
Chronicle

Durham’s new Tex-Mex restaurant Mezcalito deserves your appetite’s attention

On Instagram, peruse @mezcaltionc. You notice your eyes opening wide and your stomach growling in excitement. A colony of colorful tacos. Vibrant supersized margaritas. Smiling faces. In an age of digital representation, Mezcalito, the highly anticipated new Durham eatery, is distinguishable. Commanding this profile is Favian Miranda, an owner and general manager of the fifth location in the Mezcalito group. In downtown Durham, on an upcoming Ramseur Street already home to the steadfast Ponysaurus Brewing Co. and the exciting new Krill Restaurant, I sat down with Miranda to chat about authenticity, ambiance, and more.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ Eatery

A woman called 911 to complain about being served "pink meat" at a historic eatery in NCTrip Advisor. There have been a plethora of bizarre stories this year, however, this one possibly takes the cake. Police in Raleigh, North Carolina responded to a situation that included a woman complaining about being served "pink meat" at a historic BBQ eatery in town, according to FOX Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at what exactly happened as well as how the eatery responded.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Gun seized from students in Southeast Raleigh High parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities seized a firearm from two students in a car at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday. School administrators and a school resource officer approached the students in the vehicle in one of the school parking lots. One of the students confirmed the gun belonged to them, according to Wake County Public School System.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy