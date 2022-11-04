Read full article on original website
Best PS5 Black Friday Deals - Early Discounts On PlayStation Games And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday isn't technically until November 25, but retailers these days kick off sales very early. There are already plenty of deals on PS5 and PS4 products at major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop, and Amazon. We expect many more enticing deals to go live in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we've rounded up the best Black Friday PlayStation deals available now. We'll continue to update this list as more PS5 Black Friday deals pop up.
Where To Preorder God Of War Ragnarok Ahead Of Wednesday's Launch
The wait is just about over. God of War Ragnarok releases this Wednesday, November 9 for PS5 and PS4. It's easily one of the biggest games of the year, so naturally it has multiple editions--four to be exact. Unfortunately, the two priciest editions--the Collector's and Jotnar--are currently sold out. It's possible that retailers will restock on launch day, but it's certainly not guaranteed. Even if you can't get your hands on one of those editions, it makes sense to preorder God of War Ragnarok, since you'll get some bonus content with the Launch Edition.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Gets Big Discount
Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller in September. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130--if bought at retail price, of course. Right now, you can get it for $110 at Newegg with promo code 7BFBYA27. Alternatively, you can get the controller for $120 and receive a free game with your purchase. Both of those are awesome deals. Antonline is selling the Elite Series 2 Core controller bundled with Watch Dogs: Legion via its eBay account. Since Antonline is a Microsoft authorized seller, you can rest assured that this deal is legit.
Gimmighoul Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Latest New Pokemon, Pokemon Go Connection Coming In 2023
Pokemon trainers waiting for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to arrive hit a surprise jackpot over the weekend, as a new Pokemon called Gimmighoul became the latest species revealed for the new game. Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon that can be found hiding in chests filled with coins throughout the Paldean...
Sonic Frontiers First 20 Minutes of Gameplay
Sonic Frontiers is Sega's latest foray with their titular mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. For Sonic Frontiers, they've taken inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, while also learning from the failures and successes of previous titles like Sonic Forces, to create an all new style for Sonic Frontiers with an Open Zone gameplay.
Diablo 4's Release Month Has Reportedly Been Revealed
Diablo 4 will be released in April 2023 and preorders will open this December, according to multiple reports. The April 2023 release date was mentioned on the XboxEra podcast, and Windows Central's own sources "tentatively" corroborated the release month. Officially, the game is scheduled to launch during the first half of 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.
Xbox Games Boss Says New Fable Is Being Developed By A Team That Brings Quality And Passion To The Series
A new Fable game from Forza Horizon developer Playground Games sounds like an odd match-up, but according to Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty, the developer brought key elements to its vision that managed to erase any skepticism he had. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Booty explained that Playground Games brought a mix of high quality, crafting, and attention to detail to its Fable pitch, as well as plenty of love for the franchise.
Here's How The Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance Book And Board Game Function
This December, Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance - Shadow of the Dragon Queen hits stores. Long title aside, this is the first time Dragonlance content enters Fifth Edition, so that's a pretty big deal. This is a book that will bring your characters to war. Additionally, alongside the book, there's an accompanying board game, but how does that all work?
God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games. Episode 4 of the God of War Ragnarök Behind the Scenes series will take you to Niflheim. This time we’ll be looking at the development philosophy and collaboration with the accessibility community that has helped make God of War Ragnarök the most accessible God of War yet.
New Monster Hunter Mobile Game, Made By Capcom And Call Of Duty Mobile Dev
A new Monster Hunter mobile game will be made by a partnership between Capcom and TiMi, a Tencent-owned company behind other mobile games like Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty Mobile. The game is still in development with no release date currently announced. Not much is currently known, in general,...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Hits $1 Billion In Revenue In 10 Days, Faster Than Any Past CoD Title
Activision Blizzard has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has surpassed $1 billion in global sell-through revenue over its first 10 days since release on October 28. Modern Warfare II made $1 billion faster than any previous Call of Duty game, surpassing the previous record-holder, which was 2012's Black Ops II ($1 billion in 15 days).
God Of War Ragnarok: Release Time And How To Play At Launch
God of War Ragnarok is going to launch very soon, and if you're like seemingly everyone with a PlayStation, you want to know exactly when you can play it on its release date. Kratos and Atreus are ready to absolutely demolish a horde of monsters, but what time can you join them? Here is when God of War Ragnarok launches, broken down by region.
10 Minutes of Atomic Heart Boss Fight Gameplay
Check out 10 minutes of an intense boss fight in Atomic Heart. Atomic Heart releases on February 21, 2023 on Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
God Of War Ragnarok: Where To Get Frozen Flame And Chaos Flame
In God of War Ragnarok, crafting Kratos' more expansive arsenal takes a dizzying number of different materials as the game goes on, but Frozen Flame and Chaos Flame are thankfully much more consistent, even if it's a bit tricky as to how you can find more of them. Frozen Flame upgrades Kratos' Leviathan Axe, while Chaos Flame upgrades his signature Blades of Chaos, and though these upgrade opportunities are crucial, it's not immediately obvious how or where to get more of them. Here's an explainer to help you keep Kratos hacking and slashing at peak performance.
God Of War Ragnarok: Draugr Hole Locations
God of War Ragnarok is teeming with optional objectives that span across multiple realms, but one of the earliest you're likely to come across is a quest (known as a Favor here) that tasks you with seeking out Draugr Holes. Each of these spawns a boss called The Hateful that you must destroy to close the hole, and you'll receive a Chaos Spark for each one you defeat. When you've closed all six holes, you'll combine the Chaos Sparks into a Chaos Flame, which can be used to upgrade your Blades of Chaos.
Review Roundup For Sonic Frontiers
3D Sonic games don't usually have a good track record, but Sega is aiming to change that with the release of Sonic Frontiers. A bigger and more ambitious Sonic game in which the blue blur finds himself stuck on an island inhabited by dangerous mechanized threats, Sonic Frontiers reviews is out November 8, and reviews have gone live ahead of its launch.
Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Event Adds Guzzlord On November 8, Team Go Rocket Takes Over November 14
A new Ultra Beast and a Team Go Rocket takeover are coming to Pokemon Go soon with the Greedy Gluttons event kicking off November 8 and the Team Go Rocket Takeover starting November 14. Greedy Gluttons will run November 8 at 10 AM local time to November 17 at 8...
The Sims 4 Gets Crossover Mass Effect Goodies
To celebrate N7 Day, BioWare and Maxis have joined forces to release crossover Mass Effect items in The Sims 4. These new items, sure to be your favorite in the Citadel, will be completely free to all players when they launch later this month. Beginning November 17, wearable Mass Effect...
Take-Two CEO Says Launching New Games Into A Subscription Service Like Game Pass Makes No Sense
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has again offered his perspective on subscription services in the gaming business, saying they don't make sense for frontline new releases to launch into on day one. Speaking during Take-Two's latest earnings call, Zelick said his company has been "very cooperative" with both Microsoft and Sony...
God Of War Ragnarok: How To Transmog Gear
One of the most substantial additions to 2018's God of War was the ability to find, craft, and equip a variety of gear to bolster Kratos' stats, and God of War Ragnarok expands on that idea even further. Like in the first game, stats are still tied to specific sets of armor, but this time around, you have a lot more control over how Kratos looks via a new transmogrification system. That is provided you've met a specific requirement. Read on for how to transmog your armor in God of War Ragnarok.
