The wait is just about over. God of War Ragnarok releases this Wednesday, November 9 for PS5 and PS4. It's easily one of the biggest games of the year, so naturally it has multiple editions--four to be exact. Unfortunately, the two priciest editions--the Collector's and Jotnar--are currently sold out. It's possible that retailers will restock on launch day, but it's certainly not guaranteed. Even if you can't get your hands on one of those editions, it makes sense to preorder God of War Ragnarok, since you'll get some bonus content with the Launch Edition.

1 DAY AGO