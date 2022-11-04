Read full article on original website
Fillmore Complex loses power after construction crews hit power line
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County's Fillmore Complex went dark Tuesday. The building lost power and closed after a construction crew working on the Family Justice Center hit a mismarked powerline, according to county officials. West Olive stabbing: Deputies find three children in a home after fatal stabbing in...
WWMTCw
Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather
LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
More than 100,000 impacted after powerful winds, rains roll through West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Strong winds and storms in Michigan has left hundreds of thousands of people without power across the area. As of Saturday evening, Consumers Energy says more than 119,000 Michiganders have been effected by the storms. More than 2,000 are currently without power. Many are experiencing property...
WWMTCw
Water shutoff and boil water advisory issued for Kalamazoo's Oakwood Neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A scheduled water main repair is expected to take place Wednesday morning, according to the City of Kalamazoo. At that time, nearby residents are to expect a loss in water pressure and a precautionary boil water advisory will take place, according to city. Saving kids: Calhoun...
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110622
Quiet and pleasant weather returns for the start of the work week. Quiet and pleasant weather returns for the start of the work week. GR man in assisted living reunited with missing dog …. After more than two weeks of his dog being missing, a Grand Rapids man is now...
Strong winds, waves; 100,000+ without power statewide
The high winds knocked out power to 100,000+ statewide. Winds in some areas exceeded 60 mph. Crews are out working to restore power.
WWMTCw
Sewer, railroad crossing repair projects to temporarily close Battle Creek roads
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Drivers might want to find another way around Battle Creek for the next few days. Various roads in Battle Creek are expected to be temporarily closed starting Tuesday for ongoing sewer and railroad crossing repairs, according to city officials. Battle Creek construction: Battle Creek construction...
Fillmore Complex in Ottawa County without power, not impacting Election Day operations
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Fillmore Complex located in West Olive is currently without power. In a release from Ottawa County, officials say the Sheriff's headquarters, Register of Deeds and Treasurer offices are all impacted by the outage. Officials are emphasizing to voters this does not affect...
Major highway near downtown Muskegon closing for a month for sewer repairs
MUSKEGON, MI – A sewer line break will cause a major headache for motorists traveling on Business U.S. 31 in Muskegon – and an estimated $500,000 price tag for the county. Moses Jones Parkway between Shoreline Drive and Marquette Avenue will be completely shut down from Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Nov. 30 to allow for sewer repairs, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
13abc.com
High winds rip the roof off Cedar Place Assisted Living in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who lived at the Cedar Place Assisted Living will need to find a new place to sleep after Saturday’s high winds. The roof of the building blew off as Mid-Michigan was hit by high winds just after 6 p.m. The building was near Jolly Road and Cedar Street. Debris was blowing all over the road which left people not knowing what to do.
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
WWMTCw
Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The holidays are almost upon us!. To celebrate the holidays, check out these festive events happening around West Michigan!. The car museum is scheduled to host its second annual, drive-through or walk-through, winter wonderland experience. The holiday light show will include gourmet hot chocolate, adult drinks, a giant maze of holiday inflatables, a stop at Santa's garage, and more.
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Gun Lake Tribe plans miles of development near casino
The Gun Lake Tribe plans to develop a 2.75-mile stretch of land it owns between its casino and the city of Wayland, dramatically changing the landscape, tribal leaders said.
Probe of transit authority to take over Muskegon County’s MATS bus system underway
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Metro bus service around Muskegon could expand depending on whether municipalities agree to form a regional transit authority. Muskegon County has operated the Muskegon Area Transit System, or MATS, but there is waning interest on the board of county commissioners to continue the service. As...
WWMTCw
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office receives grant for needed rescue equipment
MARHSALL, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriffs office is expected to receive a gift that could help save lives. The gift is a grant from the Marshall Community Foundation of about $4,600 to purchase critical equipment for the sheriff's office. Calhoun County: Donation to fund generator, keep COVID-19 vaccines...
Former Muskegon house converted into cannabis dispensary
Lucky’s Cannabis Co. has moved into a newly renovated two-story brick house
WWMTCw
A step through time: Kalamazoo exhibit showcases 40 years of local life
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an exhibit that stands the test of time. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is expected to open "Moments in Time: The Kalamazoo County Photo Documentary Project" Jan. 21, 2023. Kalamazoo Mall history: The Kalamazoo Mall was opened as the nation's first pedestrian mall 60 years ago.
