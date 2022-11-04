Read full article on original website
Best Buy Releases Black Friday Deals Early. (Like, Now.)
Another retailer says sooner is better than later when it comes to holiday sales.
Black Friday TV deals 2022 — the best early sales
Black Friday TV deals are starting earlier than ever. Here are today's best sales and what to expect in November.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
LG C2 OLED is lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
Grab the 55" LG C2 OLED for $1,346 at Amazon right now.
TechRadar
13 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you can get right now
Early Amazon Black Friday deals are live, and today's offers don't disappoint. While the retailer typically holds back its best offers for its official Black Friday 2022 sale, Amazon is offering record-low prices right now on TVs, Fire tablets, air fryers, Fire TV sticks, vacuums, iPads, and so much more. We've scoured the site to bring you the 13 best Black Friday deals from Amazon that are almost too good to be true.
CNET
Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live
Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
Business Insider
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: All the early sales including TVs, laptops, and smart home products
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is the one time every year that retailers big and small turn up to offer excellent discounts. Best Buy is one of the biggest participants, offering all-time lows on products of every category, from Beats headphones to Dyson stick vacuums.
Amazon just knocked $110 off Apple Watch 8 ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is slashing $110 off the Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8 during its early Black Friday deal.
This 55-inch LG OLED TV is now just $896 ahead of Black Friday
Save over $400 on the 55-inch LG A2 OLED TV, and finally give your living room the OLED upgrade it deserves.
These Sony XM4 headphones with incredible ANC are at an all-time low price right now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Music fans know that if you're looking for the best wireless headphones, it doesn't get much better than Sony's XM line. The combination of excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation always pushes them to the top of our lists. Maybe the one caveat with these headphones is their premium price tag, which typical sits in the $300-$400 range, but that's not the case today. Right now you can pick up the Sony WH-1000XM4 for just $228.
laptopmag.com
Five features Apple should have introduced on the AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 were officially announced at Apple's September “Far Out” event. Since their release, the new AirPods Pro have been hailed as one of the market’s best noise-cancelling earbuds. Laptop Mag even awarded them a 5-star rating, praising the follow-up for their personalized 3D sound, smart active noise cancellation (ANC), and longer battery life.
Phone Arena
Black Friday is here for Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 buyers
No, you haven't mysteriously slept through the month of November, and don't worry (or don't get excited prematurely), you also haven't missed your traditional Thanksgiving family gathering. It's just that many major US retailers, Amazon and Best Buy included, are in a somewhat unusual rush for some reason this year...
LG’s amazing G2 OLED TV is $400 off before Black Friday
The LG G2 OLED TV is $400 off, bringing it down to its lowest price ever before Black Friday.
ETOnline.com
Best Tech Deals to Shop for Early Holiday Savings at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More
Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
laptopmag.com
Sony Xperia 1 III gets massive $400 price cut amid early Black Friday deals
The Sony Xperia 1 III is worth considering if you're looking for a premium flagship smartphone for on-the-go content creation. And now, it's on sale for a stellar price thanks to this pre-Black Friday deal. Right now you can pick up the Sony Xperia 1 III for $898 at Amazon...
laptopmag.com
AirPods Pro 2 have dropped to their lowest-ever price in surprising early Black Friday deal
Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 2nd generation (opens in new tab)have just crashed to their lowest-ever price in a mighty impressive Black Friday headphones deal. Yes, this is a rather small $15 discount, but if you know anything about Apple and its tendency to drop prices, the tiniest of discounts on the company's brand-new items are significant!
Digital Trends
Forget Black Friday: Hurry and buy this 65-inch LG OLED TV while it’s $700 off
Chances are you aren’t reading this on a Friday, and it certainly wasn’t written on one, but you should know that Best Buy has already sprung Black Friday on us early. With the LG 65-inch Class 83 Series on sale now for $700 off, you should know that Best Buy TV deals are no different. The TV, which was $1,700, is now an even $1,000. The best part is that, since this is part of Best Buy’s Black Friday sale, you know you won’t get a better deal on this TV at any point this month. No need to wait or anticipate, you can just buy now.
Why wait until Black Friday? Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones have dropped to their lowest price ever
These five-star headphones are tough to beat, especially at their new low price of $228.
