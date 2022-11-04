Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Diablo 4's Release Month Has Reportedly Been Revealed
Diablo 4 will be released in April 2023 and preorders will open this December, according to multiple reports. The April 2023 release date was mentioned on the XboxEra podcast, and Windows Central's own sources "tentatively" corroborated the release month. Officially, the game is scheduled to launch during the first half of 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.
Gamespot
Beware: Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Leaks Early | GameSpot News
A copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet subreddit. The posts show off a couple new monsters alongside the evolutionary forms for starter Pokémon Fuecoco and...
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers First 20 Minutes of Gameplay
Sonic Frontiers is Sega's latest foray with their titular mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. For Sonic Frontiers, they've taken inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, while also learning from the failures and successes of previous titles like Sonic Forces, to create an all new style for Sonic Frontiers with an Open Zone gameplay.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok: Where To Get Frozen Flame And Chaos Flame
In God of War Ragnarok, crafting Kratos' more expansive arsenal takes a dizzying number of different materials as the game goes on, but Frozen Flame and Chaos Flame are thankfully much more consistent, even if it's a bit tricky as to how you can find more of them. Frozen Flame upgrades Kratos' Leviathan Axe, while Chaos Flame upgrades his signature Blades of Chaos, and though these upgrade opportunities are crucial, it's not immediately obvious how or where to get more of them. Here's an explainer to help you keep Kratos hacking and slashing at peak performance.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Trophies And Platinum Trophy Guide
God of War Ragnarok may be a narrative-focused journey about fatherhood, morality, and destiny, but it's also sporting an abundance of side objectives in its nine realms, most of which you'll need to take care of if you wish to earn the game's coveted Platinum trophy. You could even consider the game to be a Metroidvania-lite, so to speak, due to its reliance on having you revisit locations after earning new skills or items. In other words, you'll be doing plenty of backtracking to get it all done. Here's what to expect.
Gamespot
How Long Is God Of War Ragnarok: Mission List, Side Missions, And More
If you're wondering how long it'll take to beat God of War Ragnarok, the answer changes based on your playstyle, but one thing is consistent: It's big. Sony Santa Monica's Norse epic is said to be the finale for Kratos' Viking duology, but there are definitely times in the game where it feels like the studio has fit two full games into one. Across an expansive campaign, lengthy and numerous side quests, and tons of map mop-up to do before Kratos can rest his axe by his bedside, your quest to see credits roll--or 100% completion--will be a long journey. Let's break it all down.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Better, Again! | GameSpot News
Several fixes for multiple missions will be added, as a number of these "Gigs" had issues where elements weren't being properly triggered inside of the game. Visually, you'll see Night City residents carrying umbrellas, various floating items will rediscover the pull of gravity, and a bug related to missing collisions won't make you fall through the map. As for gameplay, it'll be possible to craft a legendary variant of the Amnesty Iconic revolver, clothing bonuses related to Quickhack cooldowns and crit damage will start working, and weapons will be able to deal more explosive damage.
Gamespot
BioWare Teases Mass Effect 5 With Mysterious Concept Art
November 7 is known as N7 Day for the Mass Effect fan community, and developer BioWare is celebrating with some updates on the next Mass Effect game currently in development. This includes an updated teaser image and some high-level commentary around the big new game. In a blog post, the...
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games. Episode 4 of the God of War Ragnarök Behind the Scenes series will take you to Niflheim. This time we’ll be looking at the development philosophy and collaboration with the accessibility community that has helped make God of War Ragnarök the most accessible God of War yet.
Gamespot
Halo Infinite Dev Promises Shorter Seasons, Regular Content, And "Bigger Things" In 2023
Halo Infinite's launch didn't exactly go to plan, but developer 343 Industries is promising improvements in the time to come in terms of a content release cadence, and this begins with the game's biggest update ever, the Winter update, which is out now. In a blog post, 343 thanked fans...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Will Have A "Full Premium Release" In 2023, But It Might Not Be A Full Game
In its third-quarter financial results that were released this week, Activision confirmed that "the next full premium release" in the Call of Duty franchise will be released in 2023. Previous reports indicated that there wouldn't be a full-fledged Call of Duty out next year--the first time in two decades for the franchise--and that Activision would instead build on Modern Warfare II to deliver more DLC.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok: Release Time And How To Play At Launch
God of War Ragnarok is going to launch very soon, and if you're like seemingly everyone with a PlayStation, you want to know exactly when you can play it on its release date. Kratos and Atreus are ready to absolutely demolish a horde of monsters, but what time can you join them? Here is when God of War Ragnarok launches, broken down by region.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 Gets New Artwork, More Info Coming Soon
The Call of Duty series is already riding high with the recent launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and the franchise is set to continue to expand with the debut of Warzone 2.0 this month. Ahead of the battle royale game's release on November 16, Activision has released...
Gamespot
Where To Preorder God Of War Ragnarok Ahead Of Wednesday's Launch
The wait is just about over. God of War Ragnarok releases this Wednesday, November 9 for PS5 and PS4. It's easily one of the biggest games of the year, so naturally it has multiple editions--four to be exact. Unfortunately, the two priciest editions--the Collector's and Jotnar--are currently sold out. It's possible that retailers will restock on launch day, but it's certainly not guaranteed. Even if you can't get your hands on one of those editions, it makes sense to preorder God of War Ragnarok, since you'll get some bonus content with the Launch Edition.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Spoilers Are Leaking Out In The Wild
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans might want to lock down their social media accounts, as just two weeks out from release, spoilers for the game have begun popping up online. A copy of the game has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok: Mystical Heirloom And Troll Locations
With so many relics to choose from in God of War Ragnarok, you may accidentally overlook one particularly unique one: the Mystical Heirloom. This strange heirloom merely states that it "awakens something dormant, deep down inside of the bearer." If you're confused, don't worry--we'll tell you where to find the Mystical Heirloom, where and how to use it, and why you should.
Gamespot
Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Is Just $10 On Xbox
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin released earlier this year, so the current discount at GameStop is pretty wild. Right now, you can snag an Xbox copy of the game for only $10. Yes, only $10. Unsurprisingly, this is the best deal we've seen since launch. If you've been waiting to pick up the appropriately weird reimagining of the beginnings of the iconic Final Fantasy franchise, this is a great opportunity. We expect it to sell out quickly.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Guides Hub: Crafting, Combat, Armor, And More
Ragnarok is coming, or so it's been said. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus find themselves in a colder, more dangerous version of the nine realms we saw in 2018's soft reboot. The game is, as expected, massive in size and scope, and it'll take any player a long time to experience it all. That also means it may very well be a daunting, sometimes difficult game to overcome, but it doesn't have to be. With our God of War Ragnarok guides all in one place--right here!--you can not just get off to a strong start, but find the guidance you need every step of the way. Who's ready for another father-son bonding experience?
Gamespot
Here's How The Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance Book And Board Game Function
This December, Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance - Shadow of the Dragon Queen hits stores. Long title aside, this is the first time Dragonlance content enters Fifth Edition, so that's a pretty big deal. This is a book that will bring your characters to war. Additionally, alongside the book, there's an accompanying board game, but how does that all work?
Gamespot
Halo Infinite Winter Update: Forge, Co-Op, Achievements, And More
How to play co-op You'll need to select Campaign from the Main Menu to play online co-op with a friend--or three. Once you've done that, scroll down to Invite Friends. After selecting it, a list of all your friends will appear in-game where you can invite the ones who you want to play with.
Comments / 0