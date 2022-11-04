Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
Related
republic-online.com
Miami County Time Capsule
The cars of Preston Mitchell and E. Goettle, who lives two miles south of Paola, collided on south Silver street Wednesday evening about 7 o’clock. Mrs. Mitchell was thrown from the car but was not badly hurt. The Mitchell car received the most damage, the right fender was torn off, the light smashed, the spring broken and the frame badly bent. Mr. Goettle was driving north and Mr. Mitchell south, on his way to Osawatomie to attend the last session of the Sunday school convention. Orville Kice came from the east and turned in ahead of Mr. Goettle, who to avoid hitting the Kice car swung out to the left, not seeing the Mitchell car which was turning out to meet the Kice car, struck it full force.
republic-online.com
Lane named USD 416 Secondary Teacher of the Year
LOUISBURG — Adrianne Lane decided that spending her day tucked away in an office setting wasn’t for her. “Once I worked in the business world for a few years, I figured out sitting in a cubicle did not fit my personality, so I decided to teach business to students,” Lane said.
republic-online.com
Finley named USD 416 Elementary Teacher of the Year
LOUISBURG — Rebecca Finley is in her 20th year of teaching. Beside reaching that milestone, 2022-2023 has special meaning for the fourth-grade teacher at Broadmoor Elementary in Louisburg.
republic-online.com
Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home
Rep. Paul Waggoner, a Republican from Hutchinson, appears during a Feb. 1, 2021, committee hearing at the Statehouse in Topeka. He is seeking reelection against Democrat Garth Strand. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
republic-online.com
Election results posted online
Editor’s note: Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, but the results of the general election were unavailable at press time. A complete breakdown of the results can be found on our website at www.republic-online.com, and official final totals will be included in the Nov. 16 edition of The Miami County Republic.
Comments / 0