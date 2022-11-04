ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paola, KS

Miami County Time Capsule

The cars of Preston Mitchell and E. Goettle, who lives two miles south of Paola, collided on south Silver street Wednesday evening about 7 o’clock. Mrs. Mitchell was thrown from the car but was not badly hurt. The Mitchell car received the most damage, the right fender was torn off, the light smashed, the spring broken and the frame badly bent. Mr. Goettle was driving north and Mr. Mitchell south, on his way to Osawatomie to attend the last session of the Sunday school convention. Orville Kice came from the east and turned in ahead of Mr. Goettle, who to avoid hitting the Kice car swung out to the left, not seeing the Mitchell car which was turning out to meet the Kice car, struck it full force.
Lane named USD 416 Secondary Teacher of the Year

LOUISBURG — Adrianne Lane decided that spending her day tucked away in an office setting wasn’t for her. “Once I worked in the business world for a few years, I figured out sitting in a cubicle did not fit my personality, so I decided to teach business to students,” Lane said.
Election results posted online

Editor’s note: Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, but the results of the general election were unavailable at press time. A complete breakdown of the results can be found on our website at www.republic-online.com, and official final totals will be included in the Nov. 16 edition of The Miami County Republic.

