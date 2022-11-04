The cars of Preston Mitchell and E. Goettle, who lives two miles south of Paola, collided on south Silver street Wednesday evening about 7 o’clock. Mrs. Mitchell was thrown from the car but was not badly hurt. The Mitchell car received the most damage, the right fender was torn off, the light smashed, the spring broken and the frame badly bent. Mr. Goettle was driving north and Mr. Mitchell south, on his way to Osawatomie to attend the last session of the Sunday school convention. Orville Kice came from the east and turned in ahead of Mr. Goettle, who to avoid hitting the Kice car swung out to the left, not seeing the Mitchell car which was turning out to meet the Kice car, struck it full force.

