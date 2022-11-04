Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
WAFB.com
Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden opening in Mid-city BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is coming to Mid-city Baton Rouge in early December. The award-winning New Orleans favorite will feature a walk-up-style window and outdoor seating at its open-air margarita garden. The restaurant will be opening in the original Standard Oil gas station on the corner of Government Street and St. Rose Ave., located next to D’s Garden Center.
wbrz.com
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
wbrz.com
Tiger Band featured in new song, video that artists hope will be new game day anthem
BATON ROUGE - Lake Charles zydeco musician Sean Ardoin says the 'LSU Chant Song' is the next Tiger anthem. The song is featured on his album Full Circle—named because Ardoin returns to his roots as a Tiger Band member. His band Kreole Rock and Roll collaborated with about half...
WAFB.com
YOUR HEALTH: Saving Sam; NEC in preemies
The job fair will take place from noon until 3 p.m. at the BRCC Frazier Campus located at 555 Julia Street in Baton Rouge. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Breaking down the constitutional amendments on Election Day. Updated: 12 hours ago. You can read through the amendments before...
Red Cross reminds public to test smoke alarms following time change
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is being reminded about an important safety step to take following the time change on Sunday, Nov. 6. People in Louisiana went back to standard time and gained an hour of sleep. The Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross said the change...
School, building closures on election day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school districts have announced closures on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to elections in Louisiana. The following school districts will not have classes:. East Baton Rouge Parish. West Baton Rouge Parish. Ascension Parish. Livingston Parish Public Schools. Classes are set to resume as scheduled on...
WLOX
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials identify person accused of stealing truck from LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have identified the person who allegedly stole a work truck from LSU campus on Nov. 2, according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU police are trying to identify a person who allegedly stole a work truck from campus, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating
Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
brproud.com
1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
Lafayette’s first Black-owned furniture moving business owner, dies
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Acadiana’s most respected business leaders has died at the age of 85. Alex Louis, whose company called itself the “Best Movers in Town” died on October 31 in his home surrounded by family and friends. As the first black owned furniture moving business in the area, Alex Louis Furniture […]
Lafayette Man's Video Makes Finals on America's Funniest Videos
A video he posted on social media made enough of his friends and family laugh that they suggested he submit the clip to America's Funniest Videos, so he did.
Louisiana Mayor Dies in Crash on Election Day
84-year-old Velma D. Hendrix woke up this Election Day as the mayor of Melville seeking re-election to the position. But a fatal crash during the morning hours took her life today.
WWL-TV
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Hammond truck stop
NEW ORLEANS — The $2 billion Powerball ticket may not have gone to anyone in Louisiana, but several tickets sold were worth between $50,000 and $100,000 and one ticket, sold at P.t. Truck Stop in Hammond is worth $1 million after it matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball.
brproud.com
1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
WAFB.com
Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say
DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview) Officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services held a news conference to discuss a child's overdose death. Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this special episode of Coast & Climate, Dr. Steve talks with...
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
wbrz.com
Two people shot on College Drive early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on College Drive early Saturday morning, but were found calling for help on South Harrell's Ferry Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to...
Brian Kelly: ‘Biggest win of my career will be…’
It was probably the first time Brian Kelly had been asked the questions since he took over as LSU head coach.
Deadly shooting on North Sherwood Forest Dr. under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to authorities, the victim, Davante Ross, 25, was found shot to death on North Sherwood Forest Drive near Red Oak Drive. Authorities said a motive...
