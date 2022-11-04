ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden opening in Mid-city BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is coming to Mid-city Baton Rouge in early December. The award-winning New Orleans favorite will feature a walk-up-style window and outdoor seating at its open-air margarita garden. The restaurant will be opening in the original Standard Oil gas station on the corner of Government Street and St. Rose Ave., located next to D’s Garden Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station

BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

YOUR HEALTH: Saving Sam; NEC in preemies

The job fair will take place from noon until 3 p.m. at the BRCC Frazier Campus located at 555 Julia Street in Baton Rouge. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Breaking down the constitutional amendments on Election Day. Updated: 12 hours ago. You can read through the amendments before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

School, building closures on election day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school districts have announced closures on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to elections in Louisiana. The following school districts will not have classes:. East Baton Rouge Parish. West Baton Rouge Parish. Ascension Parish. Livingston Parish Public Schools. Classes are set to resume as scheduled on...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating

Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
BAKER, LA
WWL-TV

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Hammond truck stop

NEW ORLEANS — The $2 billion Powerball ticket may not have gone to anyone in Louisiana, but several tickets sold were worth between $50,000 and $100,000 and one ticket, sold at P.t. Truck Stop in Hammond is worth $1 million after it matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say

DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview) Officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services held a news conference to discuss a child's overdose death. Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this special episode of Coast & Climate, Dr. Steve talks with...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in shooting on North St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two people shot on College Drive early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on College Drive early Saturday morning, but were found calling for help on South Harrell's Ferry Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to...
BATON ROUGE, LA

