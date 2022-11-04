ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solitude Mountain Resort moves opening day one week earlier

By Derick Fox
 4 days ago

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Snow has fallen on the mountains, and snowbirds are ready to flock to their favorite slopes. With the recent storms in Utah, Solitude Mountain has announced it will be opening its doors on Friday, Nov. 11, a week earlier than originally planned.

Solitude reports having 45 inches of snow and optimal conditions for snowmaking, which allowed for its earliest opening since 2013. Opening Day festivities will begin at 8 a.m. with free donuts and a DJ.

Moonbeam Express and Link Lift are scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with access to Same Street, Little Dollie, and Easy Street runs.

“It’s so exciting to be able to kick off the season early with the help of these storms,” said Amber Broadaway, Solitude’s president and chief operating officer. “All this natural snow, supplemented by our snowmaking efforts, is setting up a perfect base for us to enjoy all winter long as we strive for Utah’s longest ski season. Looking at the forecast, this continued snowfall will be vital as we open the mountain.”

Be sure to visit Solitude Mountain’s website for more information, updated snow totals, lift and terrain status, and live webcams all season long.

