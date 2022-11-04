Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
greenwichsentinel.com
Vote Count by District as of 10am
Today is the day we get to vote. We will be updating you every few hours on the number of people who have voted so far today in Greenwich and the vote counts by district. As of 10 am 10,847 people have voted in Greenwich representing 26.36% of eligible voters. 7,213 voted in person so far this morning and 3,634 voted previously by absentee ballot. That leaves 30,295 who have not yet voted.
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Election Results 2022, Democrats Win Big
The unofficial results are in and Democrats have swept all House seats with a tight State Senate race still in contention. Democrat Hector Arzeno won CT state House 151st District race by 52% against Republican Peter Sherr. The 151st District seat was held by state Rep. Harry Arora who stepped aside to run for state Treasurer and is the first time that seat has ever gone to a Democrat. It looks this morning like Harry Arora did not win for state Treasurer.
greenwichsentinel.com
Silver Shield Foundation announces Greenwich Walk
The Silver Shield Foundation announces its third Annual Greenwich Walk, in honor of the families of our fallen heroes and in memory of Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, taking place on Saturday, November 12, at Tod’s Point Beach. Walkers will raise funds to support the organization’s core mission of providing scholarships for children and surviving spouses of Police Officers, Firefighters and EMS members killed in the line of duty.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Man selling MetroCard swipes stabs commuter in the neck in Bronx subway station: police
A man selling MetroCard swipes in a Bronx subway station stabbed a 44-year-old man in the neck Sunday morning, according to police. The two men reportedly got into an argument at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station in Soundview around 7:15 a.m.
$1M In Cash, $2M In Luxury Cars, 200 Catalytic Converter Pallets Seized In Federal NJ Bust
A Homeland Security investigation netted eight area arrests, including six in Newark, as part of a nationwide takedown of a large catalytic converter and stolen car ring. HSI and FBI agents seized more than 200 pallets of catalytic converters, $2 million in exotic cars, $1 million in cash and 29 ounces of gold bars, jewelry and high-value handbags as part of the operation.
greenwichsentinel.com
Town holds 1st Annual Vigil for Mental Health & Addiction Awareness
On Sunday, November 13 at 4:30 PM at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park, Greenwich will hold its first annual town vigil to increase awareness around mental health issues and addiction. This event is an opportunity to bring the entire community together to provide information, resources, connection and support. “Better Tomorrow” will...
greenwichsentinel.com
Impact FFC hosts ‘Impactful Conversations’
Impact Fairfield County (Impact FFC) held its first Impactful Conversation of the 2022-2023 grant year on the topic “Staying Nimble in Changing Times,” addressing how nonprofit organizations in Fairfield County are navigating new circumstances to best serve their communities. The lively panel discussion at HAYVN in Darien featured former Impact FFC Grantees Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich (BGCG), Career Resources, Inc. (CRI) and the Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF).
Couple steals $30K from woman, 70, who invited them into her Bronx apartment
The NYPD is searching for a man and woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from in the Bronx over the weekend, authorities said.
A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New Jersey
We know how big the drawing was for the NJ Lotter Powerball on Saturday night. The drawing was worth $1.5 Billion and there were no winners except for a couple of good winners in New Jersey, maybe not the billion, but some winners. We all buy lottery tickets and put...
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Person Struck, Killed By Train In Hyde Park
A person standing on the train tracks in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a southbound Amtrak train. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 1;15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 just south of Rhinecliff in Hyde Park, said Jason Abrams, a spokesman for Amtrak. There have been...
trumbulltimes.com
Witness: Motive in Norwalk homicide could be gang-related; victim, suspect had opposite affiliations
STAMFORD — Michael “Mizzy” Robinson and his alleged killer, Ibo Boone, were affiliated with warring neighborhood factions at the time of Robinson’s homicide in 2010, according to testimony from a Norwalk detective Friday. Detective Christopher Imparato testified Friday in Stamford Superior Court that two neighborhood gangs...
CONFIRMED DEAD: Body of NYPD gone missing while vacationing in Guyana found
Officials in Guyana confirmed on Wednesday that an NYPD officer vacationing in the South American nation drowned in the waters in a jungle and mountain region near the border with Brazil on Sunday.
Woman Found Beaten to Death Inside Rosedale House, Husband With Dementia Likely Suspect
A woman was found beaten to death inside her home in Rosedale Wednesday and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide – with her dementia-stricken husband the likely perpetrator, according to published reports. Gisele Dangervil, 70, was discovered by police during a wellness check with trauma to...
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
Sources: Tenant stabbed to death by super in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in the Bronx. Sources told CBS2 the man was a tenant, believed to be killed by the building super. The stabbing happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a building on East 136th Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven. Police said a 53-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for cuts on his arms.The investigation continues into what led up to the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man, 35, found fatally shot in back in Brooklyn building
Officials are investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday evening in Brooklyn, authorities said.
amny.com
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said. The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.
Police: Man killed in Sunrise Highway crash in Massapequa Park; driver faces DUI
A 24-year-old male passenger of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead on the scene.
