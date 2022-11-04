ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichsentinel.com

Vote Count by District as of 10am

Today is the day we get to vote. We will be updating you every few hours on the number of people who have voted so far today in Greenwich and the vote counts by district. As of 10 am 10,847 people have voted in Greenwich representing 26.36% of eligible voters. 7,213 voted in person so far this morning and 3,634 voted previously by absentee ballot. That leaves 30,295 who have not yet voted.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich Election Results 2022, Democrats Win Big

The unofficial results are in and Democrats have swept all House seats with a tight State Senate race still in contention. Democrat Hector Arzeno won CT state House 151st District race by 52% against Republican Peter Sherr. The 151st District seat was held by state Rep. Harry Arora who stepped aside to run for state Treasurer and is the first time that seat has ever gone to a Democrat. It looks this morning like Harry Arora did not win for state Treasurer.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Silver Shield Foundation announces Greenwich Walk

The Silver Shield Foundation announces its third Annual Greenwich Walk, in honor of the families of our fallen heroes and in memory of Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, taking place on Saturday, November 12, at Tod’s Point Beach. Walkers will raise funds to support the organization’s core mission of providing scholarships for children and surviving spouses of Police Officers, Firefighters and EMS members killed in the line of duty.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

$1M In Cash, $2M In Luxury Cars, 200 Catalytic Converter Pallets Seized In Federal NJ Bust

A Homeland Security investigation netted eight area arrests, including six in Newark, as part of a nationwide takedown of a large catalytic converter and stolen car ring. HSI and FBI agents seized more than 200 pallets of catalytic converters, $2 million in exotic cars, $1 million in cash and 29 ounces of gold bars, jewelry and high-value handbags as part of the operation.
NEWARK, NJ
greenwichsentinel.com

Town holds 1st Annual Vigil for Mental Health & Addiction Awareness

On Sunday, November 13 at 4:30 PM at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park, Greenwich will hold its first annual town vigil to increase awareness around mental health issues and addiction. This event is an opportunity to bring the entire community together to provide information, resources, connection and support. “Better Tomorrow” will...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Impact FFC hosts ‘Impactful Conversations’

Impact Fairfield County (Impact FFC) held its first Impactful Conversation of the 2022-2023 grant year on the topic “Staying Nimble in Changing Times,” addressing how nonprofit organizations in Fairfield County are navigating new circumstances to best serve their communities. The lively panel discussion at HAYVN in Darien featured former Impact FFC Grantees Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich (BGCG), Career Resources, Inc. (CRI) and the Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF).
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By Train In Hyde Park

A person standing on the train tracks in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a southbound Amtrak train. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 1;15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 just south of Rhinecliff in Hyde Park, said Jason Abrams, a spokesman for Amtrak. There have been...
HYDE PARK, NY
NJ.com

Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night

A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Sources: Tenant stabbed to death by super in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in the Bronx. Sources told CBS2 the man was a tenant, believed to be killed by the building super. The stabbing happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a building on East 136th Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven. Police said a 53-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for cuts on his arms.The investigation continues into what led up to the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
amny.com

Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say

A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said. The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

