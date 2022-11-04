Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Court upholds conviction, 18-year sentence of killer who left victim bound and gagged in North Bergen lot
A Newark man convicted of beating, tying up and gagging another man, then leaving him to die in a North Bergen lot nearly 10 years ago will not get a new trial and he will not have his sentence reduced. An appellate panel Monday affirmed the trial court conviction and...
Jersey City police investigate shooting/stabbing of two at housing complex
A woman stabbed one person and stabbed and shot another at the Marion Garden public housing complex in Jersey City Tuesday morning, less than a week after a man was shot dead in the same area. Jersey City police responded to the Dales Avenue complex just before 8 a.m. and...
Ex-Paterson police chief drops lawsuit alleging corruption in department
Former Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora, who was fired in September after suing the city, has dropped his lawsuit alleging corruption within the police department along with a retaliatory and hostile work environment, according to court records. Baycora’s civil complaint was withdrawn and dismissed on Oct. 27, according to a...
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week
A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
Jersey City firefighters respond to fire on Hoboken Avenue, Boyd Avenue
Jersey City firefighters responded to a pair of blazes over a five-hour span overnight. A Jersey City police officer was injured responding to one of the fires, on Boyd Avenue, near West Side Avenue. The single-alarm fire on Boyd occurred at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Some four and a half hours...
2 officers injured, multiple cars struck in Jersey City police crash
A Jersey City police officer lost control of his police SUV while responding to a call, crashing into three parked cars and sending his partner and himself to a local hospital Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred at 4:33 p.m. on Kennedy Boulevard between Wade Street and Warner Avenue, the crash...
N.J drug dealer headed to prison for selling fentanyl and cocaine he bought on the dark web
A New Jersey drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for selling cocaine and fentanyl analogue pills he purchased on the dark web. Richard Dobin, 30, of Manasquan, was caught while he tried to expand his operation by manufacturing his own pills using pill press machines and raw powders at a stash house located in Middletown, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said.
Woman, 18, found dead in N.J.
An 18-year-old woman was found dead in East Windsor on Monday morning. Julia McDaid, of East Windsor, was located at Bear Brook just off Oak Creek Road shortly after 9 a.m, East Windsor police said in a statement. McDaid’s death is not considered suspicious though the circumstances remain unclear, police...
N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County
Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Norwood, De la Torre, Grana win Hoboken ed board seats; Fife leads in Harrison mayoral race
A Hoboken slate of Board of Education candidates that painted the race as a referendum on the opposition’s Trump-ness swept to victory Tuesday night. The Leadership That Listens team — Leslie Norwood, Antonio Graña and Alex de la Torre Jr. — defeated the Kids First Team of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen, as well as two unaffiliated candidates in a race that turned ugly as the calendar turned to November.
N.J. election results 2022: Passaic County
Voters in Passaic County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County
Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Deer caused crash 2-vehicle crash that killed 19-year-old, cops say
A deer that darted out in front of a Jeep late Sunday on a highway in Sussex County was blamed for causing a two-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old woman and seriously injured the 18-year-old driver, authorities said. The fatal crash was at least the second involving a deer Sunday...
For 150 Bay Street artist, Art Fair 14C a unique opportunity
Lawrence Ciarallo is among the many local artists participating in Art Fair 14C this weekend at the Jersey City Armory. Earlier this week, the Hoboken resident and Bergen County-native explained the unique opportunity that brings him there.
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Somerset County
Voters in Somerset County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Woman dies after tire dislodges from SUV, crashes into car’s windshield, police say
The passenger of a car died Sunday afternoon after a tire dislodged from an SUV and crashed into the car’s windshield on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. An Acura MDX was driving south on the inner roadway of the highway in East Windsor at 4:53 p.m. when its left front wheel somehow fell off, according to a statement from the New Jersey State Police.
N.J. election results 2022: Monmouth County
Voters in Monmouth County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
