ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack Is Here: Stream It Now

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Wakanda forever! The soundtrack to Black Panther ‘s latest installment arrived on streaming on Friday (Nov. 4), ahead of the movie’s release in theaters across the globe on Nov. 11.

The soundtrack — officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By — features a star-studded list of contributors, which was unveiled on Wednesday (Nov. 2). Tems , Fireboy DML , OG DAYV , Future , CKay , PinkPantheress , E-40 and more are on the OST, including Rihanna and her glimmering track, “Lift Me Up.”

“Lift Me Up” — the lead single from the soundtrack — is a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at 43 after a battle with colon cancer. The song sees the pop star going the ballad route, accompanied by an acoustic guitar as she sings “Lift me up/ Hold me down/ Keep me close/ Safe and sound” on the chorus.

Following the Oct. 28 release of “Lift Me Up,” the track landed at No. 1 on Billboard ’s relaunched Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, dated Nov. 5.

“Ryan [Cooler] and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice,” said the soundtrack’s co-producer, Ludwig Göransson, in a press release. “If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

Listen to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Celestial’ Soundtracks Trailer for New Pokémon Games

Pokémon dropped the trailer for its upcoming games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on Tuesday (Nov. 8) featuring Ed Sheeran‘s latest single “Celestial.” Related Ed Sheeran Announces Pokémon-Themed Single 'Celestial'… And Unveils a Squirtle Tattoo 11/08/2022 “A journey of celestial proportions awaits. Thanks for the incredible track @edsheeran,” the official UK account for the Nintendo franchise tweeted along with the teaser. The clip introduces the games’ new starter Pokémon: Sprigatito, Quaxly and Fuecoco and the world of Paldea while Sheeran croons, “You make me feel/ Like my troubled heart is a million miles away/ You make me feel/ Like I’m drunk on stars and...
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Rihanna Debuts at No. 2 on Hot 100 With ‘Lift Me Up’

The wait is over: Rihanna is back with a new solo single. We hadn’t heard new music from the global superstar outside of a spare feature here and there since the ANTI era in 2016, but now there’s Rih’s new ballad “Lift Me Up,” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, written partly in tribute to the late franchise star Chadwick Boseman. Related Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' Tops Hot 100 for 2nd Week, Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' Launches at No. 2 11/08/2022 This week, the song debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, held off from the top spot by Taylor Swift’s...
Billboard

Kid Cudi Promises ‘1 More Album’ After Hinting at Retirement: ‘This Is for All My Fans’

It looks like Kid Cudi is putting his potential retirement on the back burner — at least for now. On Sunday (Nov. 6), the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper explained on Twitter that he will prepare one more album before his record deal with Republic Records is up, and that he’ll potentially be releasing songs he’s previously teased. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” he wrote. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.” In a follow up tweet, Cudi added, “This is for all...
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: BTS’ JIN Scores First Solo Entry With ‘The Astronaut’

South Korean singer-songwriter and BTS member JIN earns his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Nov. 12), thanks to his new release, “The Astronaut.” The song debuts at No. 51 with 4.9 million U.S. streams and 44,000 downloads sold in its first tracking week, according to Luminate, following its Oct. 28 release. It also launches at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart. BTS has tallied 26 entries on the Hot 100 with JIN (full name: Kim Seok-jin) as a member, including six No. 1s among 10 top 10s. “The Astronaut” was produced by Kygo and Bill Rahko,...
ALABAMA STATE
Billboard

Lionel Richie to Receive Icon Award at 2022 American Music Awards

Lionel Richie will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards. Richie, who hosted the show in both 1984 and 1985, at the peak of his career, will take the stage to look back on his most iconic songs and AMA achievements over the years. He will become the only artist to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception in 1974. Related How to Vote for the 2022 American Music Awards 11/07/2022 The Icon Award honors an artist “whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry.” Rihanna was the first recipient...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Ashanti, Yung Miami Talk ‘Queens Remix,’ New Music and More

When Ashanti and Yung Miami of the City Girls teamed up for the “Queens Remix” of Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, the R&B top five hit was transformed into a no-holds-barred women’s anthem. “What makes it [“Queens Remix”] so dope is how Diddy flipped it from the original version’s male perspective about moving on,” says Ashanti. “For the remix, it’s the female telling him to move on. It just gives the song a whole new light.” And of the pairing with Yung Miami, she adds, “Yung Miami just makes sense. You know, they have their thing going on, and...
Billboard

Rihanna Blasts to Best U.K. Chart Position In 10 Years

It’s another week, another U.K. No. 1 for Taylor Swift as “Anti-Hero” (EMI) logs a second stint at the summit, while Rihanna enjoys a comeback to savor. “Anti-Hero” pulls in 7 million U.K. streams for its second cycle atop the Official Chart, ahead of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” (EMI), holding at No. 2. Swift earns a second consecutive chart double, with Midnights extending its reign on the albums survey for a second week, and two more tracks from it impact the singles chart top 10 – “Lavender Haze,” down 3-6, and “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey,...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Offers Up Her ‘Umbrella’ in Rockin’ Rihanna Cover: Watch

You can stand under Kelly Clarkson‘s umbrella, ella, ella. For the Monday (Nov. 7) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the three-time Grammy winner performed a Kellyoke cover of Rihanna‘s 2007 smash hit “Umbrella” and added a rock n’ roll twist. Equipped with electric guitars and pushed forward by thundering drums, Clarkson and her band Y’all reconstructed the song’s original pop mix into a hardcore free-for-all. “You can stand under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh,” belted the “Stronger” singer as one guitarist shredded out a solo, blue stage lights made to look like lightning strobing all around. Related All the Female...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ on Pace For Third Week Atop U.K. Chart

Taylor Swift is on the brink of her longest-running No. 1 in the U.K., as “Anti-Hero” takes pole in the race to the top. The Midnights number has led the Official U.K. Chart for two consecutive weeks, equaling the reign of her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do.” Based on early sales and streaming data compiled by the Official Charts Company, “Anti-Hero” is on target for a third week at No. 1, while “Lavender Haze” (6-12) and “Snow On The Beach” (8-15), featuring Lana Del Rey, are set to tumble out the top tier. “Anti-Hero” leads the First Look chart, ahead...
Billboard

Sia Continues Her ‘Unstoppable’ Run With 6-Year-Old Hit, But Just How High Can It Go?

This week, Sia‘s “Unstoppable” tops yet another new Billboard chart — six years after it was released. The anthemic hit, which was on Sia’s 2016 album This Is Acting alongside the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Cheap Thrills,” has found new life over the past year, and this week, it rises 2-1 on the Adult Contemporary airplay chart. Last month, the song topped the Adult Pop Airplay chart too, and it’s so far peaked at No. 28 on the Hot 100. Related Sia's 6-Year-Old 'Unstoppable' Hits No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay Chart 11/08/2022 Just how high can this revived song climb? On the latest...
Billboard

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Contestants Behind Walrus & Milkshake

The Masked Singer is slowly whittling down its season eight contestants, and with the arrival of a ’90s-themed episode on Sunday night (Nov. 6), there were two contestants whose identities were revealed. Both Milkshake and Walrus were sent packing, but not before sharing who they are and giving a final exit interview before leaving the show. Walrus was the first contestant to leave The Masked Singer after failing to secure enough votes to stay on the singing competition. The unmasking revealed that the Walrus was none other than Joey Lawrence, star of ’90s sitcom Blossom and of “Can’t Fix My Love”...
Billboard

JIN Becomes Sixth BTS Member to Hit No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to ‘The Astronaut’

JIN becomes the sixth member of BTS to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart as a soloist, as he jumps from No. 12 to the summit of the Nov. 12-dated survey, thanks to his new solo single “The Astronaut.” The track debuts at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart with 44,000 downloads sold in its first tracking week, according to Luminate, following its Oct. 28 release. JIN joins J-Hope, Jung Kook, RM, Suga and V as the sixth member of BTS to rule Emerging Artists solo. RM led for a week in November 2018; Suga, for a week...
ALABAMA STATE
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Song on Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’? Vote!

Drake and 21 Savage finally unleashed their joint album, HER LOSS, on Friday (Nov. 4) after a week’s delay, and the album did not disappoint. The 16-track LP marks Drizzy’s second collaborative project, following his cult-favorite 2015 mixtape alongside Atlanta-made powerhouse Future, What a Time to Be Alive. HER LOSS is 21 Savage’s fourth collaborative project. He released three others alongside Metro Boomin, one of which included the Migos rapper, Offset. The album features a mix of heated verses full of impressive bars, scathing disses and more. We want to know which of the project’s tracks tops the list for you. Let us know by voting below. More from BillboardJennifer Lopez Had No Problem Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name: 'I'm Proud of That'Shania Twain Still Can't Believe 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' Is Billboard's No. 1 Karaoke Song: 'I Would Never Have Imagined That'Ryan Reynolds Says Taylor Swift Isn't in 'Deadpool 3,' But He 'Would Do Anything for That Woman'
Billboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Q, SEB, Tempest & More

It’s been unusually warm in NYC in this past weekend, and it’s probably due to all the heat that’s been dropping in the R&B and hip-hop worlds. Regardless of where you’re located, this week, we’ve got 10 new songs to help you enjoy the nice weather or to help keep you warm. From the R&B rhythms of Q and Jahkoy, to boom-bap raps of Pivot Gang and Lakewude, this roundup has everything you need and more to power through the week. And of course, don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below Freshest Find: Q, “Today” Q’s falsetto earns...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Dolly Parton Congratulates Taylor Swift for Making Hot 100 Chart History: ‘That Is Sensational’

Dolly Parton took a moment outside her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction to praise a fellow female superstar, Taylor Swift. Speaking with Access Hollywood on the Rock Hall red carpet, Parton was asked to comment on Swift’s historic feat last week of being the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, led by the Midnights single “Anti-Hero” at No. 1. Swift’s Midnights also blasted in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week for any release in seven years. “I love her,” said Parton, who was inducted into the Rock Hall Saturday night...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Teams Up With Bleachers for New Version of ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff took their history of musical collaboration to a new level on Monday (Nov. 7) when they unveiled a new version of the Midnights track “Anti-Hero,” featuring Antonoff’s solo project Bleachers. In the new version, Antonoff takes over the second verse, changing the viral “sexy baby” lyric to “art bro.” He sings, “Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately / And I just judge them on the hill / To hard to hang out talking s— about your famous baby / Pierce through the heart of 90s guilt.” A sweet moment in the pre-chorus finds...
Billboard

Keith Urban Talks His New Las Vegas Residency, Making New Music and Creating His ‘Say Anything’ Moment

When Keith Urban kicked off his first Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in 2019, he wasn’t sure how he’d feel about it.  “I resisted a residency in Vegas for a few years. We got asked to come there quite a few years ago,” Urban says. “I just didn’t think I would like it because in my head, it just seemed like the word residency just felt like, ‘Oh, you just doing the same show in the same place night after night after night’ and that just sounded like an episode of Severance to me. But when we saw the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Taylor Swift Becomes First Act to Spend a Full Year at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100

Taylor Swift marks yet another milestone on the latest Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Nov. 12) as she becomes the first artist to spend a full year at No. 1. She tallies a record-extending 52nd week atop the chart (non-consecutively), thanks to the second-week success of her latest album Midnights. The LP adds a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 342,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. That’s the largest second-week total for an album since Adele’s 25 drew 1.162 million in its second frame on the chart dated Dec. 19, 2015. The album’s 342,000 units is...
Billboard

Backstreet Boys Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter at London Show: ‘He’s a Part of Our Family’

The show went on for the Backstreet Boys at London’s O2 arena Sunday (Nov. 6), but it was an emotional set for Nick Carter after the passing of his little brother Aaron Carter the day before. A photo of Aaron was shown on the big screen in his memory, reading: Aaron Carter 1987-2022. Nick’s bandmates shared hugs and pats on the back with him as they spoke of Aaron on his behalf. “We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, up and downs. You guys have been through it with us, we’ve been through it with you,” Kevin Richardson...
Billboard

Lorde & Surprise Guest Phoebe Bridgers Sing ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ at Primavera Sound

Lorde‘s Solar Power Tour had double the star power Sunday night (Nov. 6). Stopping through Brazil to perform at the Primavera Sound festival, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter brought out fellow alt-pop star Phoebe Bridgers to perform “Stoned at the Nail Salon” — a song the two collaborated on last year for Lorde’s Solar Power. “I wanted to sing a song that means a lot to me, and a song that probably wouldn’t exist without this person,” Lorde told her audience while introducing the “Motion Sickness” singer. “It’s a pretty direct channel of inspiration between me and this wonderful artist.” “Please give the warmest...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy