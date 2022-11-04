Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson police charge suspects with shoplifting at outlet mall
JACKSON – The Jackson Police Department has charged four individuals with organized retail theft enterprise shoplifting; shoplifting; obstruction of the administration of the law; and hindering apprehension following an investigation into shoplifting activities at the Jackson Premium Outlets, Route 537. According to police, during the past two months, stores...
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced To Prison For $200K In Thefts From Ailing Victim: Prosecutor
A 56-year-old man from Lacey Township has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing more than $200,000 from an ailing victim, authorities said. Ross Miserendino will be required to make restitution to the victim in the amount of $217,300, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. An...
Woman dies after deer crashes through her car: N.J. police
A Gloucester County, New Jersey, woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
Firefighters Battle Condo Blaze
BRICK – A two-alarm fire tore through a condominium in Maple Leaf Park in the township. Firefighters were able to get the situation under control. Herbertsville Fire Company #1 confirms the blaze began on November 6 shortly after 4:30 a.m. They were called to the scene of what was described as a smoke condition.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Rumson Police Report: DUIs & Resisting Arrest
The following September and October arrests were reported by Rumson police. An arrest does not constitute a conviction. Dylan Emley, 25, of Oceanport, was arrested on Oct. 24 in the area of Rumson Road and Bingham Avenue and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) by Patrolman James Camilleri. Jonathan...
Waretown, NJ Man Sentenced To Year In Prison For Fake Federal ID Badges And Short-Barreled Rifle With Silencer
November 7, 2022 TRENTON, N.J. – An Ocean County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 12 months and one…
Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner
A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire
JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
newportdispatch.com
4 arrested following theft of catalytic converters from RCT busses
LYNDON — Four people from Newark were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a local theft. Police say they opened an investigation on Tuesday into the theft of 7 catalytic converters from RCT busses at the Rural Community Transport facility on Industrial Parkway in Lyndon. Following an investigation, police...
Man torched $1 million worth of commercial vehicles, authorities allege
The owner of a Point Pleasant Beach realty and insurance business was arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to an unidentified business in Wall Township in September, authorities announced Thursday. Officers from the Wall Township Police Department were called to the business, located on...
Manasquan, NJ man with ‘stash house’ in Middletown sentenced to 15 years
A Monmouth County man, who at the time of his arrest was working to expand his drug distribution operation by manufacturing his own pills, has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison. Richard Dobin, 30, was sentenced on Thursday in Trenton federal court to 188 months behind bars....
Man accused of riding in stolen car released from jail; officials call for stricter penalties
Dayvon Savage, 24, has already spent two weeks in jail following last month’s incident near Holmdel and Hazlet.
Police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old man
Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Aziz Ibn Rasheed Bell, of Hillside, was fatally shot on Saturday, authorities said. Around 3:26 a.m. that day, Irvington police received a 911 call saying an unidentified male was lying on the ground near Smalley Terrace and Oak Avenue in Irvington.
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after refusing to provide his name, follow police officers commands during traffic stop in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Pennsylvania Man is facing serval charges after he allegedly refused to provide his name and follow the officers commands during a traffic stop last month in Flemington Borough, according to police. On October 10, an officer stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic...
Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
