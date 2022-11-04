ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

centraljersey.com

Jackson police charge suspects with shoplifting at outlet mall

JACKSON – The Jackson Police Department has charged four individuals with organized retail theft enterprise shoplifting; shoplifting; obstruction of the administration of the law; and hindering apprehension following an investigation into shoplifting activities at the Jackson Premium Outlets, Route 537. According to police, during the past two months, stores...
JACKSON, NJ
PennLive.com

Woman dies after deer crashes through her car: N.J. police

A Gloucester County, New Jersey, woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Firefighters Battle Condo Blaze

BRICK – A two-alarm fire tore through a condominium in Maple Leaf Park in the township. Firefighters were able to get the situation under control. Herbertsville Fire Company #1 confirms the blaze began on November 6 shortly after 4:30 a.m. They were called to the scene of what was described as a smoke condition.
BRICK, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Rumson Police Report: DUIs & Resisting Arrest

The following September and October arrests were reported by Rumson police. An arrest does not constitute a conviction. Dylan Emley, 25, of Oceanport, was arrested on Oct. 24 in the area of Rumson Road and Bingham Avenue and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) by Patrolman James Camilleri. Jonathan...
RUMSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner

A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire

JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
newportdispatch.com

4 arrested following theft of catalytic converters from RCT busses

LYNDON — Four people from Newark were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a local theft. Police say they opened an investigation on Tuesday into the theft of 7 catalytic converters from RCT busses at the Rural Community Transport facility on Industrial Parkway in Lyndon. Following an investigation, police...
LYNDON, VT
NJ.com

Police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old man

Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Aziz Ibn Rasheed Bell, of Hillside, was fatally shot on Saturday, authorities said. Around 3:26 a.m. that day, Irvington police received a 911 call saying an unidentified male was lying on the ground near Smalley Terrace and Oak Avenue in Irvington.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily News

Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month

A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher

GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

