Kalani Sitake inadvertently provided the diagnosis of the problems and gave away the solution to recent woes

BYU's win over Boise State caught just about everyone by surprise. When the game kicked off, BYU was a 10.5-point underdog playing on the blue turf at Boise State in a very difficult road environment. The Cougars had been reeling after four straight losses and few expected Kalani Sitake to be able to turn his squad's performance around in time to snap Boise State's four-game winning streak.
Social Media Reactions To BYU’s Surprising Win Against Boise State

BOISE – BYU football had social media buzzing after the 31-28 victory against Boise State. Heading into the game, BYU was on a four-game losing streak, and the Broncos were on a four-game winning streak. So naturally, there weren’t many people giving BYU a chance. But Kalani Sitake-coached...
Bronco Roundup Game Day Show previews Boise State vs. BYU

BOISE, Idaho — For the 11th time in as many years, Boise State and BYU are set to square off on the gridiron Saturday night. This year's bout seems to carry extra weight, as both teams eye bragging rights in the final game of the rivalry as we know it.
Boise State and BYU fans come together to support the Boise State Campus Food Pantry before the game

BOISE, Idaho — Prior to the Boise State football game against BYU on Saturday, groups from both schools will be hosting a food drive to collect items for Boise State's Campus Food Pantry. Roughly a third of all college students face food insecurity, and the Campus Food Pantry tries to fight that. They provide free meals, food, snacks, and hygiene products for Boise State students.
Previewing the 2022 Idaho General Election

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the mid-term general election to decide who they want to represent them in key federal, state and local offices. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Many Idahoans have...
ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’

The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
Best BBQ in the Boise Area

We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
Dow EnergyBag effort stays on track in Idaho

Global chemical and plastics firm Dow, Illinois-based Reynolds Consumer Products and California-based ByFusion have announced a new business agreement that continues their collaboration in the Boise region to what they call hard-to-recycle plastics from the landfill. Typically, the term “hard-to-recycle plastics” is referred to discarded packaging that is unwelcome in...
Idaho high school student killed by motorist is identified

A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a car on the corner of Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to Meridian Public Safety Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnston. The victim, a student enrolled at Meridian High School, was crossing to the west side of Ten Mile when they were struck by a blue GMC pickup truck heading northbound on Ten Mile. The incident occurred less than a mile from Meridian High. ...
