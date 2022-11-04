Read full article on original website
The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Upset Over Boise State
BYU went into Boise and upset the Broncos on the blue turf
247Sports
Kalani Sitake inadvertently provided the diagnosis of the problems and gave away the solution to recent woes
BYU's win over Boise State caught just about everyone by surprise. When the game kicked off, BYU was a 10.5-point underdog playing on the blue turf at Boise State in a very difficult road environment. The Cougars had been reeling after four straight losses and few expected Kalani Sitake to be able to turn his squad's performance around in time to snap Boise State's four-game winning streak.
kslsports.com
Social Media Reactions To BYU’s Surprising Win Against Boise State
BOISE – BYU football had social media buzzing after the 31-28 victory against Boise State. Heading into the game, BYU was on a four-game losing streak, and the Broncos were on a four-game winning streak. So naturally, there weren’t many people giving BYU a chance. But Kalani Sitake-coached...
KTVB
Bronco Roundup Game Day Show previews Boise State vs. BYU
BOISE, Idaho — For the 11th time in as many years, Boise State and BYU are set to square off on the gridiron Saturday night. This year's bout seems to carry extra weight, as both teams eye bragging rights in the final game of the rivalry as we know it.
KIVI-TV
Boise State and BYU fans come together to support the Boise State Campus Food Pantry before the game
BOISE, Idaho — Prior to the Boise State football game against BYU on Saturday, groups from both schools will be hosting a food drive to collect items for Boise State's Campus Food Pantry. Roughly a third of all college students face food insecurity, and the Campus Food Pantry tries to fight that. They provide free meals, food, snacks, and hygiene products for Boise State students.
CBS Sports
How to watch Boise State vs. BYU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Boise State Broncos will stay at home another week and welcome the BYU Cougars at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. Boise State ran circles around the Colorado State Rams last week, and the extra...
KTVB
Friday Night Football: Bishop Kelly wins 28-7 vs. Pocatello
Bishop Kelly punched its ticket to the 4A state semifinals with a 28-7 win over the Pocatello Thunder Friday. The Knights host Minico next week.
KTVB
Friday Night Football: Carey tops Notus 46-16
The Carey Panthers are heading to the 1A Division I state semifinals after Friday's 46-16 win over the Notus Pirates. Carey faces Oakley next week.
Previewing the 2022 Idaho General Election
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the mid-term general election to decide who they want to represent them in key federal, state and local offices. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Many Idahoans have...
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
idahobusinessreview.com
ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’
The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
Best BBQ in the Boise Area
We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
KTVB
Viral video of SRO dancing at Caldwell High School homecoming dance
CALDWELL, Idaho — Eric Resendez is a school resource officer at Syringa Middle School in Caldwell. You can tell he loves his job. Connecting with the students and building trust is so important to him. "The students are why I'm there, to protect them and keep them safe and...
Recycling Today
Dow EnergyBag effort stays on track in Idaho
Global chemical and plastics firm Dow, Illinois-based Reynolds Consumer Products and California-based ByFusion have announced a new business agreement that continues their collaboration in the Boise region to what they call hard-to-recycle plastics from the landfill. Typically, the term “hard-to-recycle plastics” is referred to discarded packaging that is unwelcome in...
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
eastidahonews.com
Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Gem state including one in eastern Idaho
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
Idaho’s #1 Sushi Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Sushi, anyone? Boise is home to a number of amazing restaurants, and among those are some out-of-this-world sushi restaurants. A recent article from Stacker shares the highest-rated sushi restaurants in the Boise area according to Tripadviser, and I was immediately curious to find out who was ranked #1 for Idaho.
Idaho high school student killed by motorist is identified
A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a car on the corner of Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to Meridian Public Safety Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnston. The victim, a student enrolled at Meridian High School, was crossing to the west side of Ten Mile when they were struck by a blue GMC pickup truck heading northbound on Ten Mile. The incident occurred less than a mile from Meridian High. ...
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
