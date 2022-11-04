Read full article on original website
Tornado Watches and Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Texoma
At 2:13 p.m., November 4, 2022, A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Wichita Falls expected to last until 3 p.m. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most of Texoma and DFW can expect severe storms through most of Friday. According to KFDX Meteorologists Michael Bohling and Noah Trombley, counties can expect to see half-dollar to ping-pong-size […]
Wichita County to become new Mesonet weather site
Wichita County will soon be the place for a facility that will help with weather data.
newschannel6now.com
Strong storms will develop around lunchtime
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday we are looking at the potential for some strong to severe storms. Hazards on Friday would include hail and damaging winds. However, Friday’s severe weather threat is entirely conditional on the timing of the dryline and cold front. The dryline looks to fire off a few storms in the area around lunchtime. These storms could produce hail and strong wind speeds.
Quick-thinking neighbor helps douse apartment fire
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Wichita Falls apartment residents have a quick-thinking neighbor to thank after they reportedly helped stop a fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the fire department responded to the 1500 block of Trigg Lane for structure fire at the Silent […]
Local businesses plan Black Friday Weekend Extravaganza
Our Place Eatery and Spirits is teaming up with Out of the Box Parties to hold a weekend shopping event this November.
KOCO
Police investigate deadly weekend shooting at Lawton bar
LAWTON, Okla. — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend at a bar in southwestern Oklahoma. Lawton police said they responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to reports of shots being fired at the Aces & Eights Lounge on Northwest Cache Road. Officers found a 34-year-old shooting victim, who was taken to a hospital and later died.
newschannel6now.com
2022 General Election results for Texoma
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2022 General Election is here!. Election results from local races across Texoma will be listed on this page as they are released.
Another Wichita Falls teen saved from fentanyl overdose by WFPD officer
The 16-year-old male was found unresponsive lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot.
Eggnog robber fights with store security, pleads 5th Amendment
A Wichita Falls man police said stuffed a bottle of eggnog in his pants and hair brushes in his pocket and then fought with a store employee is charged with robbery.
WFISD holds special meeting to discuss Kirby, closing schools
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — School closings, consolidation, and educational improvements were on the agenda Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in a special meeting held by the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees. Topics include getting Kirby Middle School above its F rating. Superintendent Donny lee says several measures are being taken to ensure the […]
Woman flees wreck, unrestrained 2-year-old in car
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with endangering her young daughter after the woman is involved in a car accident and leaves the scene with her daughter unrestrained. Sharin Beatty is charged with child endangerment, according to records. Just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, an accident was reported […]
Foster parent arrested for invasive visual recording
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for allegedly video taping a 13-year-old while in the shower. According to the arrest warrant, on Sept. 29, 2022, Wichita Falls Police detectives were examining a cellphone that belonged to William Kent Hathaway for information stemming from an indecency with a child case. Hathaway […]
Cause of Brian’s Tire and Repair fire under investigation
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A long-time business in Vernon goes up in flames and thick, black smoke Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, 2022. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Brian’s Tire and Repair Service on U.S. 287 East. 16 Vernon firefighters fought the blaze with an aerial snorkel and foam. The separate office building was […]
Motorcyclist injured in late-night crash
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man was hospitalized after he reportedly crashed his motorcycle Wednesday night. According to Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer, Sgt. Dan Buesing, on Wednesday, Nov 2, emergency crews responded to State Highway 240 for a crash. Buesing said the victim was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle when […]
Homeless man under bridge pulls knife, jogger pulls gun
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A homeless man who said he lives under the Wichita River bridge at Loop 11 is arrested after police say he pulled a curved-bladed knife on a jogger who then pulled out a handgun and made the suspect back off. Carl Shannon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon […]
texomashomepage.com
Lawton Police investigate homicide
LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police responded to an early-morning homicide. According to their Facebook post, on Saturday, Nov. 05, at 1:51 a.m. Lawton Police were sent to Aces and Eights at 1825 NW Cache Road for a report of gunshots. They discovered one person had been shot and...
Woman arrested for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle several people. According to the arrest report, Nayeli Virginia Moreno was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a deputy stopped her in a black Ford Expedition for speeding on US 287 near Loop 11. Moreno and her 11 […]
3-year-old’s death being investigated by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child Thursday morning. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to an incident at 6:28 a.m. on November 3, 2022, in the 1400 block of North Rosewood. It was reported that CPR was being performed on a three-year-old. […]
kswo.com
Andre Wilson v. City of Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is facing a civil rights lawsuit from a citizen claiming they failed to accommodate his disability. Andre Wilson filed a lawsuit against the City of Lawton in August of this year alleging the City has failed to comply with ADA Title 2 regulations.
Crime of the week: Attempted assault on WFPD officer
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve an attempted assault on Wichita Falls police. On October 20, someone shot an arrow at Super 9 Liquor, located in the 1700 block of 9th Street. Investigators were reviewing footage when it was shown that a WFPD patrol car was driving by at the […]
