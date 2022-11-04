ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Measure K stays ahead in tight race

DOWNEY - Downey Unified School District’s Measure K managed to keep its head above water on election night, albeit barely. The proposed $504 million bond for the upgrade and modernization of Downey’s public elementary schools stood at 55% of votes in favor as of Wednesday morning, putting it exactly at its required threshold to pass and leaving little to no leeway.
DOWNEY, CA
Dr. John Garcia, 21st century school superintendent

“I’m a Downey kid,” said Dr. John Garcia, superintendent of the Downey Unified school system, speaking at the Downey Coordinating Council’s November meeting. “I went to Downey schools, played for Downey High’s football team, and when the opening for superintendent came along,” said Dr. John, “I fought for it. I really believe in what we are doing for our Downey schools. We are going to make our students globally competitive, with 21st century tools.
DOWNEY, CA
Boy Scouts now accept girls but membership is lacking

DOWNEY — Following their official inclusion just a few years ago, Scouts BSA is looking to establish more girl troops in Downey and the surrounding areas. The Boy Scouts officially transitioned to Scouts BSA in 2019, opening the door to girls between the ages of 11 to 17. The organization's first female eagle scouts followed soon after, with the first class recognized in 2020.
DOWNEY, CA
Heated battle for LA County Sheriff nears end

LOS ANGELES — The heated battle for the job of Los Angeles County sheriff will come to a head Tuesday, with Alex Villanueva looking to claim a second term but former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hoping to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

