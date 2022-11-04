“I’m a Downey kid,” said Dr. John Garcia, superintendent of the Downey Unified school system, speaking at the Downey Coordinating Council’s November meeting. “I went to Downey schools, played for Downey High’s football team, and when the opening for superintendent came along,” said Dr. John, “I fought for it. I really believe in what we are doing for our Downey schools. We are going to make our students globally competitive, with 21st century tools.

