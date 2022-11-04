ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh expects update on tunnel melee this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An update is expected this week on the investigation into the Michigan Stadium tunnel melee last month, Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. Twelve days have passed since Michigan defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows were allegedly injured during an altercation with Michigan State players following the game on Oct. 29, one that prompted MSU head coach Mel Tucker to suspend eight indefinitely and offer a public apology.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan hockey drops from No. 1 spot in national polls

Michigan’s stint at the top of the college hockey national polls was short-lived. The Wolverines (8-2) dropped two spots Monday in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls after opening Big Ten play last week with a road split at then-No. 13 Penn State, losing 3-0 Friday and winning 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football another multi-TD betting favorite vs. Nebraska

If the oddsmakers are correct, it could be smooth sailing to 10-0 for the Michigan football team next weekend. The fifth-ranked Wolverines, who rose to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday, opened as 29 1/2-point favorites vs. Nebraska for Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor. The odds come from Circa Sports in Las Vegas, the first U.S. sports book to release college football lines every week.
LINCOLN, NE
The Ann Arbor News

Hours-long lines on University of Michigan campus as students scramble to vote

ANN ARBOR, MI — University of Michigan students determined to vote in the Nov. 8 election are standing in hours-long lines to get registered before casting ballots. Ann Arbor City Clerk Jackie Beaudry confirmed shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday there were hours-long lines at both the city’s satellite offices on the UM campus, where the city has been processing same-day registration requests from students. Wait times are estimated to be up to four hours.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti Community Schools recognized as Michigan’s first ‘System of Distinction’

YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti Community Schools became the first school district in the state of Michigan to earn recognition as a System of Distinction from its accreditation provider, the Cognia Global Network. Award-winning districts demonstrated excellence in meeting Cognia’s performance standards during their 2021-22 accreditation reviews. The network conducted reviews...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

