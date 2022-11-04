Read full article on original website
How Michigan football transfers are faring at other schools in 2022
ANN ARBOR – Michigan has had its fair share of success this season, sitting at 9-0 with a top-four ranking nationally. But some of its former players have had success elsewhere this season as well. Here’s how Michigan football transfers have fared at other schools in 2022. Zach...
Michigan moves into top 4 of College Football Playoff rankings
It only took two weeks, but Michigan football is a top-4 team again in the poll that matters this time of the year. The Wolverines rose two spots in the College Football Playoff rankings, to No. 3, following a 52-17 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.
Michigan’s recipe for goal-line TDs: Run it until they stop us
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After a couple of woeful games in the red zone, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan offense found success going back to basics against Rutgers. The Wolverines opted to keep it strictly on the ground during the early going of their 52-17 victory, preferring to go north and south rather than getting creative.
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh expects update on tunnel melee this week
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An update is expected this week on the investigation into the Michigan Stadium tunnel melee last month, Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. Twelve days have passed since Michigan defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows were allegedly injured during an altercation with Michigan State players following the game on Oct. 29, one that prompted MSU head coach Mel Tucker to suspend eight indefinitely and offer a public apology.
Michigan CB Will Johnson’s confidence growing after first start
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s football team has a new way of celebrating turnovers this season, and it was freshman cornerback Will Johnson’ idea. The former five-star recruit out of Grosse Pointe South finally had his opportunity to be the center of the celebration Saturday. Making his first...
Michigan hockey drops from No. 1 spot in national polls
Michigan’s stint at the top of the college hockey national polls was short-lived. The Wolverines (8-2) dropped two spots Monday in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls after opening Big Ten play last week with a road split at then-No. 13 Penn State, losing 3-0 Friday and winning 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
Michigan’s Blake Corum earns ‘MVP’ praise, NFL comparison from Jim Harbaugh
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Last week, all the talk around Schembechler Hall revolved around Blake Corum and his stat-stuffing season. Teammates and coaches praised Michigan running back Blake Corum, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and continues to pour it on during Big Ten play. Corum rushed for another...
Michigan recruit tracker: Top QB target throws 5 TDs in first half of playoff win
High school football seasons across the country are winding down, but some Michigan commits and top targets are still in action. Below are the available stats for several recruits from last week. Michigan currently owns the No. 24-ranked 2023 class nationally, per the 247Sports Composite, with 15 verbal pledges. The...
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
Michigan football another multi-TD betting favorite vs. Nebraska
If the oddsmakers are correct, it could be smooth sailing to 10-0 for the Michigan football team next weekend. The fifth-ranked Wolverines, who rose to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday, opened as 29 1/2-point favorites vs. Nebraska for Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor. The odds come from Circa Sports in Las Vegas, the first U.S. sports book to release college football lines every week.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Michigan’s Donovan Edwards, Michael Barrett shine vs. Rutgers
Michigan’s football team used a dominant second half Saturday to beat Rutgers 52-17 and leave Piscataway, N.J. with a 9-0 record. The Wolverines outscored the Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten) 38-0 in the final 30 minutes as it bounced back after a sluggish start. For Michigan’s performance, it...
1 winner sold for the $2.040 billion Powerball jackpot; results for 11/07/22 drawing
LANSING, MI – Although the Powerball results were delayed by several hours, one player probably didn’t mind the wait as they brought home the world record $2.040 billion jackpot. The lone winning ticket was sold in California and the winner now has the option of receiving the prize...
What to know about Dexter football’s regional final matchup with Midland
Only one Ann Arbor-area football team remains in the Michigan high school postseason. Dexter secured its first-ever district championship with a 24-7 win over South Lyon last week. Now, the Dreadnaughts will try for another first when they host Midland in the Division 2 regional final at Al Ritt Stadium.
Vote for the Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – MLive has gathered 13 Ann Arbor-area athletes for readers to choose between for the Athlete of the Week fan poll. Readers will be able to vote as many times as they’d like until 9 a.m. on Friday. The poll results will be announced shortly thereafter.
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
Dingell wins new Ann Arbor-area Congressional seat by landslide
ANN ARBOR, MI — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, will stay in Congress another two years, representing a new district that includes Washtenaw County and surrounding areas. The Democratic congresswoman prevailed over Republican challenger Whittney Williams in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District race Tuesday, Nov. 8. She had...
Hours-long lines on University of Michigan campus as students scramble to vote
ANN ARBOR, MI — University of Michigan students determined to vote in the Nov. 8 election are standing in hours-long lines to get registered before casting ballots. Ann Arbor City Clerk Jackie Beaudry confirmed shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday there were hours-long lines at both the city’s satellite offices on the UM campus, where the city has been processing same-day registration requests from students. Wait times are estimated to be up to four hours.
Ypsilanti Community Schools recognized as Michigan’s first ‘System of Distinction’
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti Community Schools became the first school district in the state of Michigan to earn recognition as a System of Distinction from its accreditation provider, the Cognia Global Network. Award-winning districts demonstrated excellence in meeting Cognia’s performance standards during their 2021-22 accreditation reviews. The network conducted reviews...
Santa Ono inauguration as University of Michigan president set for March
ANN ARBOR, MI - Santa Ono’s official inauguration as University of Michigan president will take place on March 7, according to a UM release. Ono, the university’s 15th president as of Oct. 14, will be “formally installed” during a ceremony at Hill Auditorium on the Ann Arbor campus, the release states.
Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County are electing candidates in nine Michigan House and Senate seats and deciding 25 local ballot proposals in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, a new climate-action tax proposal will share the ballot with mayoral and city council...
