NOLA.com
Norco Elementary School leader is St. Charles Parish principal of the year
The principal of the year in St. Charles Parish is Shannon Diodene, principal of Norco Elementary School. Diodene began her career as a physical science and chemistry teacher and dance team sponsor at Destrehan High School. She then served as a staff development coordinator at Destrehan and assistant principal at Norco Elementary and Hahnville High Schools prior to her appointment as principal at Norco in 2019.
NOLA.com
NOLA Public Schools enrollment open for next year. Here's how to apply.
The application window for New Orleans public schools has opened for the 2023-24 school year. New Orleans families can apply online for a spot at any public charter schools in the city. The enrollment system, which NOLA Public Schools calls the New Orleans Common Application Process — or NCAP —...
NOLA.com
Leila Eames wins special election for Orleans Parish School Board seat
Leila Eames was elected to the Orleans Parish School Board Tuesday in a special election for the open 1st District seat. She will serve the remainder of the term until 2024. Eames had 63% of the vote to claim the race, complete but unofficial voting returns show. Patrice Sentino had 37%.
NOLA.com
Donna Glapion wins race for clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans
A challenger in the New Orleans’ court system overtook an incumbent Tuesday night to win the race for Clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans. With all precincts reporting, Donna Glapion won the race with 60% of the vote to Austin Badon's 40%. Glapion will take office on Jan. 1.
fox8live.com
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
NOLA.com
Post-pandemic, homeschooling is an option more Louisiana familes are choosing
Five days a week Tasha Buras of Mandeville wakes up an hour earlier than her three children to gather her thoughts. Breakfast awaits -- but so do school lessons, and Buras is the teacher as well the cook. If the kids, who range in age from 6 to 10, wake...
NOLA.com
History erased: The Troxler cottage stood in the Quarter for almost 2 centuries
You win some, and you lose some. It’s an age-old adage, one adopted more often than not by losers eager to take the sting out of a defeat. But that doesn’t take away from its underlying truth — or its application to all aspects of life. That...
NOLA.com
Here's who voters picked to serve on Jefferson Parish's nine-member school board
Five seats on the nine-member Jefferson Parish School Board were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Campaigning on issues ranging from teacher shortages to school safety, more than a dozen candidates were on the ballot. Incumbents Clay Moise and Chad Nugent and newcomers Steven Guitterrez and Kris Fairbairn Fortunato were...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council gains power to approve mayoral appointees
New Orleans voters on Tuesday night approved a significant change to how City Hall officials are appointed, setting up a new system that empowers the City Council to confirm or deny the mayor's picks to run key departments. The "yes" vote on the city charter amendment passed with 60% of...
ktalnews.com
Second bomb threat shuts down Louisiana school, changes polling location for some voters
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Kenner Discovery School began investigating a bomb threat on campus Tuesday (Nov. 8) – the school’s second threat made in the last week. A tweet from the Kenner Police Department says the threat came in early on Election Day morning to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?
Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.
Acadiana Table
Louisiana Oyster Loaf
With one bite of this classic New Orleans recipe – Louisiana Oyster Loaf – I am transported back to a long ago time when simplicity reigned in Creole cooking. It is a basic recipe that elevates Louisiana oysters to spiritual heights. For a born and bred Louisiana boy,...
NOLA.com
Lakeview Regional acquisition pending approval from state Attorney General's Office
Lakeview Regional Medical Center patients and employees can expect a “seamless transition” under LCMC Health’s recently announced plan to acquire the Covington-area hospital as part of a $150 million, multihospital deal. Greg Feirn, LCMC’s chief executive officer, said the proposed sale will create a partnership that will...
WDSU
Warren Easton football coaches deal with car breakins after big win
NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
WWL-TV
Tangipahoa Parish Election Results 2022
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Tanigpahoa Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
‘Get what you’re paying for,’ NOLA’s new sanitation contractor promises to keep up pickups
Waste Pro and IV Waste are taking over trash collection in areas that were once covered by Metro Services. Homeowners have been waiting for this day.
IV Waste, Waste Pro rolled through neighborhoods on Monday despite areas still under Metro contract
NEW ORLEANS — Two garbage collectors, IV Waste and Waste Pro rolled through several neighborhoods collecting garbage in New Orleans East, Lakeview, Gentilly, and the 9th Ward, despite the contract for garbage pickup in those areas still belonging to Metro Service Group. “Starting Monday morning, you’re going to see...
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
