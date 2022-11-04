Read full article on original website
Marina Rodriguez disagrees with stoppage in loss to Amanda Lemos: 'I'm there to face a lot more'
UFC strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez is not happy with how things went down Saturday night. Rodriguez’s four-fight winning streak came to an end in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. She was stopped by fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the second round after getting tagged by a right hand and then taking a few follow-up shots. She was still standing when referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight.
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Mario Bautista wraps up Benito Lopez, forces tap with reverse triangle armbar
LAS VEGAS – Mario Bautista entered UFC Fight Night 214 believing he was a level above his opponent, and the result supported that notion. From the moment the fight began, Bautista (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) poured on the forward pressure with hard strikes. Mixing up kicks to the legs and hard punches upstairs, Bautista had Benito Lopez moving backward early.
MMA Fighting
Marina Rodriguez: UFC Vegas 64 fight with Amanda Lemos ‘doesn’t make sense,’ next bout ‘has to be for the belt’
Marina Rodriguez is on a four-fight winning streak going into UFC Vegas 64’s main event Saturday night against Amanda Lemos. She embraces the headlining spot, even if she sees no logic in the matchmaking. Speaking on this week’s episode of MMA Fightings’ Trocação Franca, Rodriguez said the Lemos matchup...
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
Amanda Lemos confident in No. 1 contender status, predicts Zhang Weili defeats Carla Esparza at UFC 281
LAS VEGAS – Amanda Lemos believes she’s done enough. The UFC women’s strawweight contender is confident she’ll get the next title shot following her most recent win inside the octagon. Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) defeated Marina Rodriguez on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 at the UFC Apex. The Brazilian ended Rodriguez’s (16-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) winning streak by second-round TKO.
Dustin Poirier 'very impressed' by UFC champ Islam Makhachev's win over Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier praises new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for his flawless performance against Charles Oliveira. Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) dominated Oliveira en route to a second-round submission to claim the vacant title at UFC 280. Having been submitted by Oliveira at UFC 269, Poirier was amazed by what Makhachev did to him.
'That looked early': Twitter reacts to Amanda Lemos' TKO of Marina Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 214
Amanda Lemos continued her surge to a strawweight title shot on Saturday when she beat Marina Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 214 main event. Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) earned her seventh victory in her past eight fights when she earned a third-round stnading TKO win win over Rodriguez (17-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) in the battle of Brazilians, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC Fight Night 214 bonuses: Neil Magny's historic finish earns $50,000
The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, awarding two submissions and two knockout finishes. After UFC Fight Night 214, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below. 'Performance of the Night': Tamires Vidal. A fighter’s UFC...
PWG DINK Results (11/6): Daniel Garcia Faces Jonathan Gresham
PWG DINK Results (11/6) Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) Bandido, Aramis & Komander defeated Black Taurus, Latigo & Arez. Davey Richards defeated Shane Haste. "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated Lio Rush. PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Jonathan...
Braun Strowman Takes Jab At ‘Flippy Flipper’ Wrestlers, Mustafa Ali, Chris Jericho, And More Respond
Braun Strowman tried to brag about the match that he had with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 at the expense of "flippy flipper" wrestlers. Several wrestlers, in turn, responded to him. At WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman faced off against Omos in a battle of the Giants. In the...
Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
The Kingdom Signed To Full Time All Elite Wrestling Deals
The Kingdom debuted in All Elite Wrestling, but they weren't officially signed to AEW deals at the time, we're told. That has changed. The trio of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven finished up with IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory tapings and dropped the IMPACT Tag Team Championships, but it hadn't aired yet. As a result, they appeared on AEW television while in canon being IMPACT champions.
Chris Jericho Told CM Punk He Was A Cancer After AEW's Brawl Out Situation
With The Elite set to return, we've learned more about the situation surrounding Brawl Out. We've heard about some of the names that were around during the brawl who were suspended as they were physically involved, but there were also several that approached shortly thereafter. One of those was Chris Jericho, who was heavily lauded by those we spoke to for his resolve and demeanor stepping up during the scrum right after the incident took place.
Josh Woods Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Another tiered deal in All Elite Wrestling is now full-time. This past week, Josh Woods was added to the official All Elite Wrestling roster page after working in the company for several months without being listed. After asking around with AEW sources, it was confirmed to Fightful that Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract, which effectively removes him from the free agent market. Woods has made a good impression on talent backstage we've spoken with.
Logan Paul Says He Tore His Meniscus, MCL, And Potentially ACL At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul suffered major injuries at WWE Crown Jewel. Logan Paul revealed on social media that he tore his meniscus, MCL, and potentially his ACL during his WWE Crown Jewel bout against Roman Reigns. Paul said it happened halfway through the match. Reigns defeated Paul at WWE Crown Jewel to...
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Ready to Step into UFC 282 Main Event if Necessary; ‘I’m Gonna be Ready for Five Rounds’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon at UFC 282 against No. 3 ranked contend Magomed Ankalaev. Over the summer, all signs appeared to point towards a light heavyweight title showdown between new champion Jiri Prochazka and former titleholder Jan Blachowicz. Those plans quickly changed when Prochazka revealed that he opted to run back his fight-of-the-year contender with Glover Teixeira from UFC 275.
Cathy Kelley Had Talks With AEW During WWE Absence
The talent war has extended further than just wrestlers, it would appear. Fightful reported recently that Renee Paquette would be headed to AEW before her eventual signing announcement. Give Me Sport's Louis' Dangoor had heard that WWE had reached out, but Renee passed on the offer. Another broadcaster went the opposite direction.
UFC Fight Night 213: Official scorecards from Las Vegas
Check out the official scorecards from all 11 fights at UFC Fight Night 214 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Tamires Vidal def. Ramona Pascual via TKO UFC Fight Night 214 scorecard. Shayilan Neurdanbieke def. Darrick Minner via TKO UFC Fight Night 214. Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez via...
Neil Magny addresses his record-setting win at UFC Vegas 64: “I know I’m not GSP”
Neil Magny made history during the UFC Vegas 64 card. Magny went one-on-one with Daniel Rodriguez this past Saturday night. He emerged victorious, locking up a D’Arce choke in the third round for the submission win. With the victory, Magny surpassed Georges St-Pierre for most wins in UFC welterweight history at 20.
Jade Cargill: Me vs. Bow Wow Is Another Five Minute Match, I Think Y'all Are Tired Of Those
Jade Cargill isn't worried about Bow Wow. On October 30, Swerve Strickland noted that he wanted to see Bow Wow in AEW. Bow Wow responded by asking where he had to sign. That led to Bow Wow saying he wanted to take out Jade Cargill after he won. Cargill, who...
