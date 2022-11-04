Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Abstract Artist Delivers Exciting New Exhibit at University of TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Taylor Swift announces more dates for The Eras Tour: See where she'll play her first live concerts since 2018
Taylor Swift fans knew all too well that their idol would soon announce a tour to complement “Midnights,” her record-setting 10th release that has commandeered radio and record charts worldwide. Swift will kick off The Eras Tour March 18 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The run...
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
prestigeonline.com
Taylor Swift’s net worth and her most expensive things
Turning heads with her soulful songs, touching the right heartstrings and creating chart-topping albums that smash records only to set new ones are some of the things that come naturally to Taylor Swift. After 11 Grammy Awards and countless hits, Swift’s music videos continue to instil the same kind of love and receive appreciation from an ever-growing band of Swifties (as Swift’s fans are called). With her latest album Midnights rolling out in October 2022 and already becoming a raging hit, let us look at Taylor Swift’s net worth and some of the most expensive things she owns.
Taylor Swift Drops New Version Of 'Anti-Hero' Featuring Bleachers
Taylor Swift is back with a new version of her hit song "Anti-Hero." On Monday, November 7th, the singer-songwriter surprised fans by sharing a remixed version of the song featuring Bleachers, the official stage name of Jack Antonoff, who produced the new album Midnights. "Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is...
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
WATCH: Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Pack On The PDA At Paramore Concert
In a video captured by ALT 98.7, Eilish can be seen watching the concert from the balcony of the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, rocking out in a black graphic tee. If you look a little closer, you can see Rutherford standing behind her, reaching out to hold her hands on the balcony railing.
Katy Perry freezes mid-show prompting fans to worry and wonder if she’s a robot
Katy Perry’s Las Vegas performance experienced an unexpected glitch. The singer, who’s performing in her Vegas residency, was captured in a video with one of her eyes shutting down against her will. @katyperrytv. KATYYYYY!#PLAY🍄. ♬ sonido original - Katy Perry TV. Perry is dressed in a striking leotard...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Health Condition Revealed: Pop Star Continues to Cancel More ‘Love on Tour’ Shows
Bad news for Harry Styles fans! After postponing his show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last week, it appears that the singer couldn't continue performing as he's struggling with a minor health issue; is the pop star okay?. Taking to his Instagram stories, the former One Direction member...
In Entertainment: Kimmel's Near Exit, T. Swift's New Dates & UMG Gets Out the Vote
"Kimmel vs. ABCLate night host Jimmy Kimmel apparently nearly quit his gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! over jokes about former President Donald Trump. On Stitcher's Naked Lunch podcast, Kimmel said executives at ABC wanted the comedian to stop telling jokes about the then commander-in-chief because they thought it might alienate the show's Republican viewers. Kimmel pushed back and said he wouldn't stop and that the network could simply find a replacement for him if they weren't comfortable.'Eras Tour' Bonus ShowsTaylor Swift hit a new level this week when she became the first artist in history to occupy the entire top...
SFGate
Rihanna Scores First Top 10 Single in Five Years With ‘Black Panther’ Track, While Taylor Swift Keeps No. 1 Spot (and Plenty of Others)
Rihanna has scored her 32nd top 10 single — and her first in five years — with “Lift Me Up,” the first track to emerge from Marvel’s blockbuster sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The song debuts at No. 2 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero (Bleachers Remix)”
A week and a half ago, Taylor Swift released Midnights, a fairly low-key pop album that’s putting up absolutely insane numbers. In its first week, Midnights sold more copies than any other album in seven years. It also made Taylor Swift the first artist ever to occupy all top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week. Right now, the #1 song in America is “Anti-Hero” — the “everybody is a sexy baby” track and the first Midnights song to get a video. Now, Swift has teamed up with her main Midnights collaborator for a new version of “Anti-Hero.”
NME
Harry Styles postpones tonight’s Los Angeles gig due to illness
Harry Styles has postponed his concert in Los Angeles tonight (November 4) due to illness. The former One Direction singer is currently midway through a 15-night residency at The Kia Forum stadium in Inglewood, California as part of his 2022 North American ‘Love On Tour’. He’s also played multiple nights in New York, Austin, Chicago and Toronto.
