7th + Grove will open a new deli-bakery and a speakeasy in Ybor City

Sadly someone Hit the powerball for the $2.04 billion! It was sold in Altadena California according to Lottery officials! The winning numbers, which were announced Tuesday morning were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. Here’s some good news, we still have a $1M and $2M winner in Florida. Check your tickets!!! It was fun while it lasted. I purchased several tickets, because you can’t win unless you play.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO