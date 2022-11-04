CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the saying goes, nothing in life is free. And most of us have accepted that when we are online, there is no such thing as true privacy. But one of the most popular apps is going beyond simply selling your data to marketers. Dave Hatter explains how there's a different version of TikTok just for Chinese children that's education and limits their use. And he says you should delete the app.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO