WKRC
Maggiano's Fall Features menu is available now
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's the time of year for holiday gatherings. Maggiano's executive chef Karl Lenz shows some of their specials on the menu for the season.
WKRC
Holiday gift wrapping tips ahead of the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are looking to check off some of the people on your list, the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is Nov. 11-13 at the Duke Energy Center. Shopping can be easy, but wrapping, that can be a bit harder. Taylor Tribble and Rex McBride, owners of Cinci Open Box Outlet shared some gift wrapping tips. There will be free gift wrapping at the market.
WKRC
New life coming to Lytle Park with a restoration project
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's been years in the works and now the groundbreaking for the renovation of Lytle Park is set for next week. Those behind the work say the restoration project will bring new life to the underutilized park at the southeast corner of downtown. Work will include several...
WKRC
Streetspark mural finds a new home at a Hamilton school
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Some original art finds a new, permanent home in Hamilton. Local artist and educator Brent Billingsley and his team created four portraits this past summer during the Streetspark Electricity event in June. Images of Ben Franklin, Hamilton native and musician Roger Troutman, scientist Marie Curie and...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo announces when new trio of manatees will be on display
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's three newest manatees will go on display to the public on November 9. Soleil, Calliope and Piccolina arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo last weekend from ZooTampa. When the manatees were rescued in Florida, they were very small. Soleil weighed 53lbs, Calliope 62 lbs and...
WKRC
Three new manatees welcomed to Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed three new inhabitants to its Manatee Springs. Manatees Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were orphaned and have been receiving critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park for the past year. The zoo says they are now well enough to begin second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.
WKRC
Dying Debate: New controversy surrounding donor organs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It will save hundreds of lives. But controversy surrounds a new way of keeping donor organs alive. Watch Thursday at 6 p.m. on Local 12 News.
WKRC
Local artist uses box art to satirize political figures
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local artist has his own take on this election season. This exhibit is called "Trash Talk". Paul Kroner painted scowling faces of politicians on both sides of the aisle on cardboard boxes. He calls it "Box News". In all cases, the candidates' mouths are what you...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission to military on Veterans Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Members of the military can get into the Cincinnati Zoo for free on Veterans Day. Up to six immediate family members can also get in with discounted tickets. Military personnel who qualify for the free admission ticket and discount offer for family members include active military, retired...
WKRC
Cincinnati Pizza Week returns with $9 specials all week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Pizza Week is back for another year. You can enjoy $9 specialty pizzas at dozens of restaurants all over the Tri-State. The special promotion starts Monday and continues through next Sunday. You can find a full list of restaurants here.
WKRC
Total lunar eclipse appears over Cincinnati early Tuesday morning
Early risers got a special treat on Tuesday as a lunar eclipse made the moon turn a beautiful reddish hue. The total lunar eclipse lasted an hour and 25 minutes from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. The reason why the moon turns red goes back to the acronym "ROY-G-BIV", which...
WKRC
Bengals U.K. fan club travels across the pond to see a game in person
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you traveled halfway across the globe to see a Bengals game that victory Sunday against the Panthers would make for a good trip. This week, a group of die-hard Bengals fans from across the pond is here in Cincinnati. The head of the Bengals U.K. fan club Paul Hirons talks about the big trip, taking in a Bearcats game and how he became a fan of the team.
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Former Bengals player's home on NKY golf course
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A former Cincinnati Bengals player is selling his Northern Kentucky home. Domata Peko, who played 11 seasons with the Bengals, is selling his home at 2515 Legends Way in Crestview Hills. Nicole Elliott with Keller Williams Realty Services is listing the home at just under $1.8 million.
WKRC
NKU drops opener to Kent State 79-57
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. ( WKRC) - NKU was picked to win the Horizon League, but it chose a tough opener with MAC favorite Kent State. The Norse succumbed to a barrage of three-pointers by the visiting Golden Flashes, who were led by Sincere Carry's 20 points in the 79-57 win.
WKRC
Tech expert explains differences in TikTok for Chinese children and the rest of the world
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the saying goes, nothing in life is free. And most of us have accepted that when we are online, there is no such thing as true privacy. But one of the most popular apps is going beyond simply selling your data to marketers. Dave Hatter explains how there's a different version of TikTok just for Chinese children that's education and limits their use. And he says you should delete the app.
WKRC
WATCH: Demolition of JM Stuart Station power plant
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The demolition of a former coal power plant in Adams County continued Sunday morning. A Local 12 viewer sent in a video of JM Stuart Station as the large smoke stacks were collapsing. In December of 2019, Commercial Liability Partners (CLP) announced it had purchased...
WKRC
Ohio AG sues Family Dollar for listing false prices, engaging in 'bait advertising'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday he has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar for allegedly advertising items at one price and charging another price at the checkout counter. This suit comes just days after Yost sued Dollar General for the same thing. Family...
WKRC
Traffic Alert: Two CSX railway crossings to be closed this week for repairs
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Two CSX railway crossings in Northern Kentucky will be shut down this week for repairs. One is on US-25 near KY-16 in the Walton area. The other is at 191 near KY-14 in southern Boone County. The closures start Monday and work should be finished...
WKRC
Local man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Northside
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man for a fatal shooting in Northside last week. Dicari Brown, 21, was arrested for aggravated murder after police say he shot and killed Tyrese Woodkins near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Kirby Avenue last Monday. Woodkins was taken to a...
WKRC
Man accused of stealing sheriff's pickup truck in Indiana
UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are trying to track down a stolen Union County Sheriff's vehicle and the man believed to be behind the wheel. Indiana State Police says they're searching for Steven Lakes, 45. He's believed to be in a black Ford F-150 truck with...
