ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Embezzlement conviction for nonprofit founder Daniel Doyle stands after court tosses motion

By Katie Mulvaney, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnxgD_0iywaBue00

PROVIDENCE – A federal judge this week shot down, once again, Institute for International Sport founder Daniel E. Doyle Jr.’s effort to overturn his conviction for skimming $1 million from his once-celebrated nonprofit organization.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy on Thursday dismissed Doyle’s latest challenge to his conviction for embezzling money from the nonprofit Institute to pay for personal expenses, including his daughters' college education, cosmetic surgery, and a wedding rehearsal dinner.

McElroy denied and dismissed Doyle arguments that his constitutional rights were violated when Superior Court Judge Melanie Wilk Thunberg let prosecutors present an “avalanche” of prejudicial evidence about actions for which Doyle was never charged.

Instead, McElroy agreed with the state Supreme Court’s finding that evidence about his prior bad acts was relevant to Doyle’s "intent and proof of motive" in the years-long embezzlement scheme.

She also rejected arguments by Doyle challenging the inclusion of testimony by Rhode Island State Police Det. Courtney Elliot, a lay witness who determined which expenses were authorized and which were not, and instead were funded by embezzling from the Institute.

McElroy agreed with the Supreme Court that an expert opinion wasn’t necessary to “`prove that drawing two salaries, or paying for a child’s college tuition from Institute funds, or making a donation to one’s college alma mater amounts to embezzlement.’”

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha's office praised the ruling.

"We are pleased with the District Court’s well-reasoned decision. It is imperative that those that abuse public trust and fraudulently capitalize on others’ good intentions face stiff punishment. In this case, Daniel Doyle embezzled charitable donations for his own personal use and violated not only those that believed in him and his purported mission, but also damaged public trust in our institutions," spokesman Brian Hodge said.

What happened with Dan Doyle and Institute for International Sport?

Doyle’s efforts to undo his conviction or win early release have been shot down in state and now federal court, as well as the state Parole Board.

According to the Due Process for Dan Doyle substack, Doyle,73, of Connecticut, was released from the Adult Correctional Institutions on Memorial Day, after serving four years and 10 months behind bars.

He is in the process of writing a book about his experience in prison entitled' Behind The Cloud (A Silver Lining)', a title taken from John Milton's 'Comus: A Mask Presented' at Ludlow Castle.

McElroy’s ruling traces Doyle’s downfall from founding the widely praised Institute for International Sport, whose mission was to achieve world peace through sports, to embezzler.

In 2007, Doyle secured $575,000 in state grants to build a second Institute building on the University of Rhode Island grounds. Two years later, Marisa White, then director of the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Legislative Services, noticed the new building remained under construction, long after she believed it should have been completed, sparking an investigation and audit.

In 2012, a grand jury indicted Doyle on 18 counts, including embezzlement, obtaining money under false pretenses and forgery.

A jury convicted Doyle in December 2016 of draining money from the nonprofit institute for personal use by himself and his family after a three-month trial, one of the state's longest criminal trials.

Judge Thunberg sentenced Doyle to 15 years, with 7 to serve , and ordered him to pay $550,000 to the Hassenfeld Foundation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.Trevor was also aware the prisoner...
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
The Associated Press

Democrat Seth Magaziner wins US House seat in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island voters are deciding Tuesday whether the Democratic Party will maintain its three-decade hold on the U.S. House seat being vacated by longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin, or if a Republican will join the delegation. Rhode Island’s Democratic treasurer, Seth Magaziner, is trying to take Langevin’s place representing the 2nd Congressional District. National Republicans are eyeing the seat as a possible pickup opportunity. Republican candidate Allan Fung, a former Cranston mayor, is well-known in the district and many political observers say the race is a toss-up. Moderate candidate William Gilbert is also on the ballot. The liberal state is currently represented in Congress by Democrats. All of the top statewide offices are also held by Democrats. Magaziner has been the state’s treasurer since 2015. He is the son of former Clinton administration policy adviser Ira Magaziner. He said he would protect Social Security and Medicare, work to lower the cost of health care and turn “the page on Trumpism.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

RI Schools Should Reject Body Cameras for School Resource Officers, Says ACLU and Student Groups

Nine organizations in Rhode Island that advocate for the interests of students sent a letter to all school district superintendents in the state urging them not to equip school resource officers (SROs) with body cameras, citing "privacy issues and an interest in ensuring that school disciplinary issues are appropriately addressed internally and without the interference of law enforcement."
RHODE ISLAND STATE
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy