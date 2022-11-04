Embezzlement conviction for nonprofit founder Daniel Doyle stands after court tosses motion

PROVIDENCE – A federal judge this week shot down, once again, Institute for International Sport founder Daniel E. Doyle Jr.’s effort to overturn his conviction for skimming $1 million from his once-celebrated nonprofit organization.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy on Thursday dismissed Doyle’s latest challenge to his conviction for embezzling money from the nonprofit Institute to pay for personal expenses, including his daughters' college education, cosmetic surgery, and a wedding rehearsal dinner.

McElroy denied and dismissed Doyle arguments that his constitutional rights were violated when Superior Court Judge Melanie Wilk Thunberg let prosecutors present an “avalanche” of prejudicial evidence about actions for which Doyle was never charged.

Instead, McElroy agreed with the state Supreme Court’s finding that evidence about his prior bad acts was relevant to Doyle’s "intent and proof of motive" in the years-long embezzlement scheme.

She also rejected arguments by Doyle challenging the inclusion of testimony by Rhode Island State Police Det. Courtney Elliot, a lay witness who determined which expenses were authorized and which were not, and instead were funded by embezzling from the Institute.

McElroy agreed with the Supreme Court that an expert opinion wasn’t necessary to “`prove that drawing two salaries, or paying for a child’s college tuition from Institute funds, or making a donation to one’s college alma mater amounts to embezzlement.’”

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha's office praised the ruling.

"We are pleased with the District Court’s well-reasoned decision. It is imperative that those that abuse public trust and fraudulently capitalize on others’ good intentions face stiff punishment. In this case, Daniel Doyle embezzled charitable donations for his own personal use and violated not only those that believed in him and his purported mission, but also damaged public trust in our institutions," spokesman Brian Hodge said.

What happened with Dan Doyle and Institute for International Sport?

Doyle’s efforts to undo his conviction or win early release have been shot down in state and now federal court, as well as the state Parole Board.

According to the Due Process for Dan Doyle substack, Doyle,73, of Connecticut, was released from the Adult Correctional Institutions on Memorial Day, after serving four years and 10 months behind bars.

He is in the process of writing a book about his experience in prison entitled' Behind The Cloud (A Silver Lining)', a title taken from John Milton's 'Comus: A Mask Presented' at Ludlow Castle.

McElroy’s ruling traces Doyle’s downfall from founding the widely praised Institute for International Sport, whose mission was to achieve world peace through sports, to embezzler.

In 2007, Doyle secured $575,000 in state grants to build a second Institute building on the University of Rhode Island grounds. Two years later, Marisa White, then director of the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Legislative Services, noticed the new building remained under construction, long after she believed it should have been completed, sparking an investigation and audit.

In 2012, a grand jury indicted Doyle on 18 counts, including embezzlement, obtaining money under false pretenses and forgery.

A jury convicted Doyle in December 2016 of draining money from the nonprofit institute for personal use by himself and his family after a three-month trial, one of the state's longest criminal trials.

Judge Thunberg sentenced Doyle to 15 years, with 7 to serve , and ordered him to pay $550,000 to the Hassenfeld Foundation.