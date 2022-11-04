Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit

OAKLAND COUNTY (WWJ) - An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner's death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.

Attorney Marco Bisbikis, 38, was arrested around 5 a.m. Nov. 4 on murder and weapons charges connected to the homicide of Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson, 47, the owner of Hutch's Jewelry, WWJ's Charlie Langton reports.

Investigators allege Bisbikis, a Novi resident and lawyer based out of Southeast Michigan, plotted the murder of the popular jeweler back in June after writing himself into Hutchinson's will.

Three other suspects have already been charged in the case.

Bisbikis was arraigned in Oak Park District Court on charges including premeditated murder, felony firearm and conspiracy to commit murder on Friday.

Judge Michelle Friedman Appel denied his bond after Bisbikis was deemed a flight risk.

As reported by FOX 2, Bisbikis has deceived others before, including a elderly Detroit man who filed a civil suit against him after Bisbikis was supposedly conned the senior into deeding over several properties in Detroit and in Washtenaw County.

Several months later, the elderly man died inside of his home under what those close him say were suspicious circumstances.

The man's death was said to have been cased by natural causes after an autopsy and the civil suit was eventually settled.

Oak Park authorities called the murder a "targeted hit," after a man fired a dozen shots into Hutchinson's luxury SUV on June 1, shortly after he left his shop at 8 Mile Road and Greenfield.

The 47-year-old later died at the hospital.

Officials said Hutchinson's wife was in the vehicle with him, but wasn't hurt.

Police say the shooter is 44-year-old Roy Donta Larry, who was arrested by authorities and inititally believed to have acted alone. Further investigation prompted the arrests two more suspects, 57-year-old Darnell Larry, a relative of Roy, and 32-year-old Angelo James Raptoplous.

As police continue to investigate, more arrests could be made in connection to the murder for hire scheme.

Hutchinson was known for supplying high-priced diamond jewelry to famous rappers, like Rick Ross and Sada Baby.