Brian Cashman praises job by Aaron Boone in 2022: 'I think he did a great job'

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

Aaron Boone’s job never seemed to be in jeopardy after the Yankees were swept out of the ALCS by the Astros, and Brian Cashman confirmed that on Friday when he praised the job Boone and his coaching staff did in 2022.

“Good. I think he did a great job,” Cashman said. “I think he’s got a great demeanor., a great rapport with his players, and when we were firing on all cylinders and healthy, we were tough to beat. It was fun to watch.

“At the worst time possible, August and September, the wheels started falling off at the worst time possible with injuries…but he and his staff never wavered in terms of ‘we can still figure this out,’ and ‘we’ll find a way.’ That came with challenges heading into the postseason, but we all recognize that we had an opportunity to do something, so we did the best we could with the opportunity in front of us.”

Cashman’s answer, and his notion that injuries played the biggest part in the team’s playoff failures (a familiar refrain in recent years), may frustrate some corners of the fanbase, but in the end, Cashman did not make the surprise move by suggesting a change at manager is needed. Instead, he doubled down on his support of Boone, who is still trying to get closer to a World Series berth than Joe Girardi did before the Yanks moved on from him five years ago.

“We’re gonna get back at it, and I think Boonie does a great job in conjunction with the staff he has,” Cashman said. “Unfortunately, in that last series in Houston, our dreams ended in 2022, rather quickly and abruptly. And it sucked.”

