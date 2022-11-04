ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist, 55, dies days after colliding with car in Queens

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A motorcyclist died days after he collided with a vehicle on a Queens street last week, according to the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of 57th Avenue and Seabury Street in Flushing.

A preliminary investigation determined that 55-year-old Renchao Li was driving a 2021 SYM Lance motorcycle northbound on Seabury Street when he collided with the front of a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, being driven by a 34-year-old man who was traveling westbound on 57th Avenue.

Upon impact, the motorcycle operator was ejected from his vehicle and thrown to the pavement.

EMS transported Li to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst with severe trauma to the head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday.

The Chevrolet driver remained on scene and did not sustain any injuries.

There were two passengers—a 49-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl—inside of the Chevrolet at the time of the collision, officials said.

Both female passengers did not sustain any injuries.

This collision remains under investigation.

1010WINS

