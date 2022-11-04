Saints rookie Alontae Taylor's confidence 'borders on arrogant,' and that's a good thing

Injuries forced a the Saints to have to turn to a rookie cornerback in key moments multiple times this season. You'd have never known it by watching.

Alontae Taylor's first real run came against the Bucs after Marshon Lattimore was ejected. Tom Brady attacked him in coverage. It didn't work. He then missed four games with injury, but returned to line up against DeAndre Hopkins in coverage. The rookie won more often than not.

But the true standout performance came a week later. He and Paulson Adebo mixed and matched against Davante Adams, and the Raiders star was held to one catch for 3 yards. Taylor was targeted 10 times in coverage, allowing four catches for a minimal game. The Raiders never moved past midfield prior to garbage time and never scored in the 24-0 defeat.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis summed up the situation well for the second-round pick out of Tennessee: "You have to have a short memory. You have to have confidence that I would say has to be borderline arrogant," Loomis said to Voice of the Saints Mike Hoss this week on WWL Radio.

He added that it was almost as if Taylor didn't know he's in the role of the rookie who was supposed to struggle against a star NFL receiver. Taylor knew exactly who he was going again, of course, but he never looked overmatched.

"He did well," Loomis continued," and it was good to see. ... And we needed it because of the injuries we've had the position," Loomis said.

The No. 49 pick in 2022 looks poised to be the next impressive DB find for a team that all so often uncovers diamond DBs on draft day.

It was also a performance that backed up the strong words from Taylor himself in the buildup to the game. Saints co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard lauded the rookie's technique, and that's an area he's been working on diligently even during the time he spent on injured reserve.

When your technique is sound, there's never an overwhelming matchup, at least in Taylor's eyes. He trusts his ability to match up with anyone, because he trusts his technique.

"I think you have to go out there and be intentional with your technique and focus on the right things," Taylor said. "After that I feel like you can guard anybody."

It's a big factor of winning early in routes (the team calls it Level 1), making sure he's hitting the right steps, jamming with the correct hand and not missing, making sure his eyes are where they need to be. It all factors in on every play, and being sound in all those technical areas is paying dividends for a promising, young player.

"That’s why, going into [Week 8] everyone is talking about Davante Adams, but at the end of the day it’s just another body to me," Taylor said. "As long as I hone in on my technique, I’ll be just fine."

With Bradley Roby on injured reserve and Marshon Lattimore again missing practice, it's a fair bet the former Tennessee Vol gets to show off that technique and ability when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens arrive in town for Week 9.