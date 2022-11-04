ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

High school football regional quarterfinals scores and highlights

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5Xbb_0iywZpJN00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs roll into week two for the regional quarterfinals as teams continue their quest to winning a state championship.

Below is a look at the games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.

Regional Quarterfinal games on FFN

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Buckeyes No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

ABOVE: OSU head coach Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Indiana. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-7 win for the Buckeyes over Northwestern amidst gusty winds and rain kept them unbeaten and near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) was ranked No. 2 in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No. 14 Ohio State comes back, downs No. 5 Tennessee 87-75

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener. Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Volunteers 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sueing leads Ohio State past Robert Morris 91-53

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 20 points, Zed Keys had a double-double and freshman Brice Sensabaugh just missed one in his debut as Ohio State cruised to a 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in a season opener on Monday night. Sueing sank 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Buckeyes, who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ryan Day previews Ohio State’s home game against Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day previewed the Buckeyes upcoming home game against Indiana. OSU is coming off a 21-7 win over Northwestern in a game that featured 50-plus mile an hour winds and consistent rain. The weather made it near impossible to throw the ball as C.J. Stroud finished with a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Seventh Son Brewing taps Ohio State athletes for NIL deals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — NIL may be a new tool for businesses and college athletes, but Seventh Son Brewing sees an opportunity almost as old as beer marketing itself. “Athletes and beer is traditional beer advertising,” co-owner Collin Castore said. “We have access to these great, awesome athletes. It’s a fun association. They’re […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Indiana

You can watch Ryan Day’s postgame comments after the Buckeyes win over Northwestern in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will meet at 12 p.m. in the penultimate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week 11 AP, coaches polls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes kept its unbeaten record intact Saturday with a 21-7 win over Northwestern amidst strong winds and rain in Evanston. They also kept its top-two spot intact in the rankings. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches poll as one […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. Tuesday evening forecast 11-8-22 2022 General Election Guide. Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Ohio isn’t growing...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What weather to expect Tuesday on Election Day in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The weather is shaping up to be ideal for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, across all of Ohio, the Midwest, and the East. Skies will dawn mainly clear, with some scattered clouds across northern Ohio. Winds will be light at daybreak, then pick up out of the northeast around high […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in northwest Columbus firey crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened in the Sawmill Road and Case Road area at approximately 9:33 p.m. Police said the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

MacKenzie Scott donates $2.5 million to Columbus STEM school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Metro Early College Middle and High School announced a multi-million-dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday.  Metro will be receiving $2.5 million that they say they will use to further prepare Central Ohio students to excel in growing career fields. “We are truly grateful and humbled by the recognition from Ms. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rising gas prices in Columbus buck recent trend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The streak of falling gas prices came to abrupt halt last week. After prices at the pump fell for three consecutive weeks GasBuddy reported the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area jumped 27.6 cents per gallon to an average price of $3.87. Nevertheless, prices at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Veterans Day events, parades in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Friday marks Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11 honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Communities across central Ohio will be paying their respects to those who have served with events, parades and more.  Find your local Veterans Day celebration below.  Columbus Veterans Day Job Fair: Nov. 9Hosting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County

$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. $9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. NBC4 Today captures the first Election Day total lunar eclipse live. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose …. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to Kristine Varkony...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Classic Lotto $39 million jackpot ticket sold in Marysville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While the country awaits the announcement of the next Powerball drawing, which was delayed due to technical issues, a Marysville resident took their talents to the Ohio Classic Lotto. The Village Pantry in Marysville sold a winning Classic Lotto jackpot ticket worth $39.3 million. Saturday’s winning numbers were 6, 17, 25, […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus moves to boost childcare industry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus is taking steps to get more people working in the childcare industry. It’s a program that started about a year ago and is now being extended. Both the Columbus City Council and the CEO of the organization running the program said things have been going well with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy