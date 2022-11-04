Seattle, WA -- Lime and King County Elections have announced that Lime will provide free rides on its e-scooters and e-bikes to and from drop boxes, Vote Centers, or a post office now through Election Day, November 8. The offer of two free rides of up to thirty minutes - one for each way to and from a drop box, Vote Center, or post office - is available on any Lime e-scooter using the code LIMETOTHEPOLLS2022. This promotion is also available to voters in Portland.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO