The Skanner News

Seattle Leaders Endorse Prop 1B For Ranked-choice Voting

Seattle, WA — Seattle has a chance to upgrade its elections with ranked-choice voting. These seven elected officials say it’s the right way forward: Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, Sen.Joe Nguyen, Rep.Noel Frame, Rep. Gerry Pollet, Rep. Nicole Macri, Port Commissioner Ryan Calkins, King County Council member Girmay Zahilay.
Lime Offers Free Rides to and From Drop Boxes and Vote Centers

Seattle, WA -- Lime and King County Elections have announced that Lime will provide free rides on its e-scooters and e-bikes to and from drop boxes, Vote Centers, or a post office now through Election Day, November 8. The offer of two free rides of up to thirty minutes - one for each way to and from a drop box, Vote Center, or post office - is available on any Lime e-scooter using the code LIMETOTHEPOLLS2022. This promotion is also available to voters in Portland.
Fall COVID-19 Surge Could Happen in Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that virus trends in Europe...
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

