Seattle Leaders Endorse Prop 1B For Ranked-choice Voting
Seattle, WA — Seattle has a chance to upgrade its elections with ranked-choice voting. These seven elected officials say it’s the right way forward: Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, Sen.Joe Nguyen, Rep.Noel Frame, Rep. Gerry Pollet, Rep. Nicole Macri, Port Commissioner Ryan Calkins, King County Council member Girmay Zahilay.
Lime Offers Free Rides to and From Drop Boxes and Vote Centers
Seattle, WA -- Lime and King County Elections have announced that Lime will provide free rides on its e-scooters and e-bikes to and from drop boxes, Vote Centers, or a post office now through Election Day, November 8. The offer of two free rides of up to thirty minutes - one for each way to and from a drop box, Vote Center, or post office - is available on any Lime e-scooter using the code LIMETOTHEPOLLS2022. This promotion is also available to voters in Portland.
Pacific Northwest Ballet Names Jonathan Batista as Principal Dancer
SEATTLE (AP) — While celebrating 50 years as a ballet company, the Pacific Northwest Ballet is making history by naming its first Black principal dancer. “This is a moment for us,” dancer Jonathan Batista told KUOW while describing how he felt about becoming the first Black principal dancer in the history of the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
School Board Member Resigns After Capitol Riot Arrest
SEATTLE (AP) — A school board member from a small city in Washington state has resigned after he and his stepson were charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, northwest of Mount Rainier, and his 20-year-old stepson, Caden...
Fall COVID-19 Surge Could Happen in Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that virus trends in Europe...
