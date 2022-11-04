ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Tri-City Herald

Kirk Cousins Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback as Vikings Beat Commanders 20-17

In his return to FedEx Field, almost five years after signing with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins showed the Commanders what they've missed out on since his departure. The veteran stepped up with some incredible throws late in the game, bringing the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit and pulling out a 20-17 victory, Minnesota's sixth in a row.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson Reacts to Colts Firing Frank Reich

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson offered nothing but support Monday for friend and former teammate Frank Reich, whom the Indianapolis Colts fired shortly before Pederson's first press conference of the week. “I’ll tell you; this business … It is unfortunate," Pederson said when asked about the move, which came...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Vikings Snap Counts vs. Commanders: T.J. Hockenson’s Remarkable Debut

It's hard to overstate how impressive T.J. Hockenson's Vikings debut against the Commanders was on Sunday. Just five days after he was traded from the Lions, Hockenson played nearly every offensive snap for Minnesota in a big comeback victory. And he wasn't just out there, he was a massive part of their offense, leading the team with nine receptions and finishing second behind Justin Jefferson with 70 yards from scrimmage. The amount of work it took Hockenson and others over those five days to make Sunday's performance happen is truly remarkable.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Two Collinses: Texans Hope for Return of Nico and Maliek vs. Giants

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have been without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the previous two games after he sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. At the time of his injury, Collins had recorded 33 yards on three catches. His...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 31-21 Victory Over Cardinals

Staying hot into the month of November and continuing to turn doubters into believers, the Seahawks rattled off their fourth straight win by using three second half touchdown drives to finish off the Cardinals for a 31-21 win at State Farm Stadium. Enjoying another well-rounded game with plenty of standouts...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9: Live Game Updates

The NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks travel south to the desert on Sunday to take on division cellar-dweller Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Both teams have surprised this season, but for different reasons. The Seahawks currently lead their division at 5-3 while the Cardinals have disappointed fans and the rest of the NFL of late with a 3-5 record.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry on Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos will have a new center for at least the next four weeks — and possibly the remainder of the season — after Lloyd Cushenberry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. In a corresponding transaction, Denver elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

The Extra Point: NFL Midseason Honors for the Crimson Tide Products

The NFL has officially reached the midpoint of the regular season. Nonstop touchdowns, hard hits and career defining moments have each been displayed in the first nine weeks. Several Crimson Tide products have outperformed most of their respected positions and have turned the heads of the NFL community. The night...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 9 Matchup Against Panthers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are shorthanded on Sunday against the Panthers. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, cornerback Mike Hilton, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and cornerback Tre Flowers are all out due to injuries. The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and cornerback Allan George from the practice squad. They're both...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Indiana

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to recap the 21-7 win over Northwestern and preview Saturday’s game against Indiana. The Hoosiers are 3-6 on the season, having lost six straight games after a 45-14 loss to Penn...
COLUMBUS, OH

