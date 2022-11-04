Read full article on original website
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park Mall welcomes Santa Claus, other holiday eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Kirk Cousins Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback as Vikings Beat Commanders 20-17
In his return to FedEx Field, almost five years after signing with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins showed the Commanders what they've missed out on since his departure. The veteran stepped up with some incredible throws late in the game, bringing the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit and pulling out a 20-17 victory, Minnesota's sixth in a row.
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson never did: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
Jaguars’ Doug Pederson Reacts to Colts Firing Frank Reich
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson offered nothing but support Monday for friend and former teammate Frank Reich, whom the Indianapolis Colts fired shortly before Pederson's first press conference of the week. “I’ll tell you; this business … It is unfortunate," Pederson said when asked about the move, which came...
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Commanders: T.J. Hockenson’s Remarkable Debut
It's hard to overstate how impressive T.J. Hockenson's Vikings debut against the Commanders was on Sunday. Just five days after he was traded from the Lions, Hockenson played nearly every offensive snap for Minnesota in a big comeback victory. And he wasn't just out there, he was a massive part of their offense, leading the team with nine receptions and finishing second behind Justin Jefferson with 70 yards from scrimmage. The amount of work it took Hockenson and others over those five days to make Sunday's performance happen is truly remarkable.
Micah Parsons Second-Best On Defense? Cowboys vs. Patriots Matthew Judon for NFL MVP?
FRISCO - In Dallas, this is considered a no-brainer: Micah Parsons is the best defensive player in the NFL, maybe its best player, maybe so much so that he should leapfrog right over being NFL Defensive Player of the Year - a category in which he finished second last season as a rookie - and join a cadre of QBs as MVP finalists.
Two Collinses: Texans Hope for Return of Nico and Maliek vs. Giants
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have been without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the previous two games after he sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. At the time of his injury, Collins had recorded 33 yards on three catches. His...
Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
Josh Allen Injury: Could It Hurt Bills’ Chance of Signing Odell Beckham Jr.?
Odell Beckham Jr., the hottest name on the NFL free agent market, is getting close to returning. And the Buffalo Bills (6-2) are without a doubt, a team in contention for the Lombardi Trophy. ... and in contention for Beckham's services. But is it possible that QB Josh Allen's elbow...
Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 31-21 Victory Over Cardinals
Staying hot into the month of November and continuing to turn doubters into believers, the Seahawks rattled off their fourth straight win by using three second half touchdown drives to finish off the Cardinals for a 31-21 win at State Farm Stadium. Enjoying another well-rounded game with plenty of standouts...
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. Would ‘Look Pretty Good’ With Cowboys Star on Helmet
Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys continues to gain momentum. Amongst oddsmakers, who now post the Cowboys as the favorite to land the highly coveted receiver. With Michael Irvin, who is guaranteeing Beckham signs in Dallas. With Mike McCarthy, who gave the free agent an "excellent" scouting report on Monday at The Star.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9: Live Game Updates
The NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks travel south to the desert on Sunday to take on division cellar-dweller Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Both teams have surprised this season, but for different reasons. The Seahawks currently lead their division at 5-3 while the Cardinals have disappointed fans and the rest of the NFL of late with a 3-5 record.
Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry on Injured Reserve
The Denver Broncos will have a new center for at least the next four weeks — and possibly the remainder of the season — after Lloyd Cushenberry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. In a corresponding transaction, Denver elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice...
The Extra Point: NFL Midseason Honors for the Crimson Tide Products
The NFL has officially reached the midpoint of the regular season. Nonstop touchdowns, hard hits and career defining moments have each been displayed in the first nine weeks. Several Crimson Tide products have outperformed most of their respected positions and have turned the heads of the NFL community. The night...
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 9 Matchup Against Panthers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are shorthanded on Sunday against the Panthers. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, cornerback Mike Hilton, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and cornerback Tre Flowers are all out due to injuries. The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and cornerback Allan George from the practice squad. They're both...
Geno Smith responds from worst pass, returns to greatness, Seahawks win 4th in a row
Geno Smith turned to his offensive teammates on the sideline. He tapped his chest. “It’s on me,” the quarterback told them. “I’ll take it. I’ll own it. And I’ll move on from it.”. He’d just thrown the worst pass of his surprising season, a...
Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Indiana
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to recap the 21-7 win over Northwestern and preview Saturday’s game against Indiana. The Hoosiers are 3-6 on the season, having lost six straight games after a 45-14 loss to Penn...
