IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Disses ‘Taxi Driver’ Studio’s ‘Timid’ Choice to Make Harvey Keitel’s Pimp Character White

Quentin Tarantino has never made a secret of his love for “Taxi Driver,” frequently listing the Martin Scorsese film as one of his favorite movies of all time. So it shouldn’t be surprising that Tarantino devoted a chapter in his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” to discussing the film. But readers may be surprised to learn that his thoughts on the 1976 movie aren’t entirely positive. Tarantino argues in his book that “Taxi Driver” studio Columbia Pictures significantly watered down screenwriter Paul Schrader’s vision for the film, and that it could have been even better if Scorsese shot the original script without...
EW.com

Jeremy Strong almost played Chris Evans' scrawny body double in Captain America: The First Avenger

Jeremy Strong almost joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe — or at least his body almost did. The actor may be best known for hurling profanities as Kendall Roy in HBO's Succession, but in a new interview with The Times UK, Strong revealed that he was asked to appear in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. Specifically, he was invited to play Chris Evans' body double — the young, scrawny version of Steve Rogers, before he bulks up and becomes a star-spangled supersoldier.
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Calls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "The Most Important Movie We've Ever Made"

How do you make a sequel to Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman? That was the question facing Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, confronted by the unimaginable task of rewriting and reworking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without leading man Boseman. The actor, who died before the start of production, privately battled colon cancer until his death at the age of 43 in August 2020. Moving forward, Coogler and his cast — among them Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett — poured their real grief into Wakanda Forever, which sees the kingdom of Wakanda mourning Boseman's King T'Challa in the wake of his death.
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer

We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
EW.com

Sylvester Stallone calls 2008's Rambo 'the best action film I've ever done'

Sylvester Stallone's 2008 Rambo sequel, the fourth in the franchise, was a critical dud, but the action star still believes it to be the "best" and "most truthful" action film of his career. Set in Burma, also known as Myanmar, the film is set against the country's long-raging civil war....
EW.com

Exploring Babylon, Damien Chazelle's star-studded new movie

Damien Chazelle is a bit tired. When he calls EW in early October, he's still hard at work putting the finishing touches on Babylon, his sweeping epic (out Dec. 23) about the rise and fall of a menagerie of characters played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, and newcomer Diego Calva. They're all striving to survive amid a great upheaval in 1920s Hollywood as it transitions from silent films to talkies.
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: Kit Harrington's Upcoming Return, Explained

Now that fans have accepted their return to Westeros, many have their eye on the spinoff that is most closely related to Game of Thrones — SNOW. Over the summer, fans learned that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel to Game of Thrones where he would reprise his role as Jon Snow. Scroll down to a rundown of all the updates we've gotten on that project so far.
EW.com

'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix and Blumhouse ditching an already-filmed religious martial arts flick has fans dying to know how bad it is

Blumhouse is famed for knocking out a constant stream of low budget genre flicks that can always be relied on to find an audience in spite of what the critics think, while Netflix regularly gets blasted for firing subpar action movies onto the platform with reckless abandon. With that in mind, fans are curious as to how terrible Absolute Dominion must be for both merchants of B-tier cinema to jump ship at the same time.
EW.com

Daniel Kaluuya joins Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Spider-Punk

Daniel Kaluuya, welcome to the Spider-Verse. The Oscar winner and Nope actor is joining the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He'll be voicing Hobart "Hobie" Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk, and he'll be joining an already stacked lineup of Spideys, including the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).

