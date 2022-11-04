Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
Quentin Tarantino Disses ‘Taxi Driver’ Studio’s ‘Timid’ Choice to Make Harvey Keitel’s Pimp Character White
Quentin Tarantino has never made a secret of his love for “Taxi Driver,” frequently listing the Martin Scorsese film as one of his favorite movies of all time. So it shouldn’t be surprising that Tarantino devoted a chapter in his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” to discussing the film. But readers may be surprised to learn that his thoughts on the 1976 movie aren’t entirely positive. Tarantino argues in his book that “Taxi Driver” studio Columbia Pictures significantly watered down screenwriter Paul Schrader’s vision for the film, and that it could have been even better if Scorsese shot the original script without...
EW.com
Jeremy Strong almost played Chris Evans' scrawny body double in Captain America: The First Avenger
Jeremy Strong almost joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe — or at least his body almost did. The actor may be best known for hurling profanities as Kendall Roy in HBO's Succession, but in a new interview with The Times UK, Strong revealed that he was asked to appear in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. Specifically, he was invited to play Chris Evans' body double — the young, scrawny version of Steve Rogers, before he bulks up and becomes a star-spangled supersoldier.
ComicBook
Marvel's Kevin Feige Calls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "The Most Important Movie We've Ever Made"
How do you make a sequel to Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman? That was the question facing Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, confronted by the unimaginable task of rewriting and reworking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without leading man Boseman. The actor, who died before the start of production, privately battled colon cancer until his death at the age of 43 in August 2020. Moving forward, Coogler and his cast — among them Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett — poured their real grief into Wakanda Forever, which sees the kingdom of Wakanda mourning Boseman's King T'Challa in the wake of his death.
EW.com
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
EW.com
Sylvester Stallone calls 2008's Rambo 'the best action film I've ever done'
Sylvester Stallone's 2008 Rambo sequel, the fourth in the franchise, was a critical dud, but the action star still believes it to be the "best" and "most truthful" action film of his career. Set in Burma, also known as Myanmar, the film is set against the country's long-raging civil war....
Paul McCartney Confirms The Beatles’ ‘Sun King’ Includes Coded Profanity: ‘We Got a Little Seditious Word in There’
Paul McCartney reveals how The Beatles managed to include a profane Liverpool phrase in their song ‘Sun King’ without fans noticing
EW.com
Exploring Babylon, Damien Chazelle's star-studded new movie
Damien Chazelle is a bit tired. When he calls EW in early October, he's still hard at work putting the finishing touches on Babylon, his sweeping epic (out Dec. 23) about the rise and fall of a menagerie of characters played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, and newcomer Diego Calva. They're all striving to survive amid a great upheaval in 1920s Hollywood as it transitions from silent films to talkies.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: Kit Harrington's Upcoming Return, Explained
Now that fans have accepted their return to Westeros, many have their eye on the spinoff that is most closely related to Game of Thrones — SNOW. Over the summer, fans learned that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel to Game of Thrones where he would reprise his role as Jon Snow. Scroll down to a rundown of all the updates we've gotten on that project so far.
wegotthiscovered.com
Wolverine has done a number on Deadpool’s car and MCU fans will love Ryan Reynolds’ reaction
Following the announcement that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the forthcoming Ryan Reynolds-starring Deadpool 3 — the first entry in the series to be couched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — both Jackman and Reynolds are having a bit of fun on Twitter teasing the rivalry.
Paul McCartney Reveals When He Finally Started to ‘Feel Like a Real Musician’ With The Beatles
Singer Paul McCartney has been a musician for most of his life, but he never felt like a real musician until one impactful moment with The Beatles
EW.com
'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix and Blumhouse ditching an already-filmed religious martial arts flick has fans dying to know how bad it is
Blumhouse is famed for knocking out a constant stream of low budget genre flicks that can always be relied on to find an audience in spite of what the critics think, while Netflix regularly gets blasted for firing subpar action movies onto the platform with reckless abandon. With that in mind, fans are curious as to how terrible Absolute Dominion must be for both merchants of B-tier cinema to jump ship at the same time.
EW.com
Daniel Kaluuya joins Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Spider-Punk
Daniel Kaluuya, welcome to the Spider-Verse. The Oscar winner and Nope actor is joining the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He'll be voicing Hobart "Hobie" Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk, and he'll be joining an already stacked lineup of Spideys, including the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).
EW.com
Leslie Phillips, Carry On actor and voice of Sorting Hat in Harry Potter, dies at 98
Leslie Phillips, the English comedy actor known for his role in the Carry On films and more internationally recognized as the voice of the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter, died Monday morning. He was 98. His agent in the U.K., Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed Phillips' passing to EW, saying the actor...
Wilson, the Volleyball That Kept Tom Hanks Company in ‘Castaway,’ Just Sold for Over $85,000
In Cast Away, Tom Hanks’ character was able to survive his escape from the island he was marooned on, but his “costar” Wilson wasn’t so lucky. Hanks’ companion drifted away after falling off their handmade raft. Well, the good news is, that trusty, blood-stained volleyball has come ashore and has a new home.
Comments / 0