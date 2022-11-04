Big screen bites: Conn. moviegoers’ favorite candy

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s impossible to watch a movie without a great snack, but which candy took the crown as Connecticut moviegoers’ favorite treat?

According to 2022 concessions data provided by Cinemark, Connecticut moviegoers love peanut M&M’s.

The data was conducted across more than 320 theaters in the U.S. to give some insight on which candy people crave at Cinemark. Peanut M&M’s seemed to take over the states across the northeast, including Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, while Twizzlers were a favorite in Delaware and Cookie Dough Bites took the No. 1 spot in New York.

Across the U.S., Sour Punch Straws, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, Red Vines, and Reese’s Pieces were also fan-favorites.

See which candy ranked the highest in each state:

Image courtesy Cinemark

Cinemark allows moviegoers to grab snacks faster through the ‘Snacks in a Tap’ mobile ordering. Guests can easily pick-up their candy — likely peanut M&M’s — right after they arrive at the theater. The treat can even be delivered directly to your seat ahead of showtime.

See what’s playing at a Cinemark near you here .

