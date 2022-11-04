ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big screen bites: Conn. moviegoers’ favorite candy

By Olivia Perreault
Conn. (WTNH) — It’s impossible to watch a movie without a great snack, but which candy took the crown as Connecticut moviegoers’ favorite treat?

According to 2022 concessions data provided by Cinemark, Connecticut moviegoers love peanut M&M’s.

The data was conducted across more than 320 theaters in the U.S. to give some insight on which candy people crave at Cinemark. Peanut M&M’s seemed to take over the states across the northeast, including Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, while Twizzlers were a favorite in Delaware and Cookie Dough Bites took the No. 1 spot in New York.

Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer

Across the U.S., Sour Punch Straws, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, Red Vines, and Reese’s Pieces were also fan-favorites.

See which candy ranked the highest in each state:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imNW8_0iywYfci00
Image courtesy Cinemark

Cinemark allows moviegoers to grab snacks faster through the ‘Snacks in a Tap’ mobile ordering. Guests can easily pick-up their candy — likely peanut M&M’s — right after they arrive at the theater. The treat can even be delivered directly to your seat ahead of showtime.

See what’s playing at a Cinemark near you here .

