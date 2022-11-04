Read full article on original website
Elaine M. Kordus, 78, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Elaine M. Kordus of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Elaine M. Kordus died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Ronald Pelka, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Ronald Pelka of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Ronald Pelka died Saturday at his residence.
Coat drive for kids going on now
KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot have partnered with Jiffy Laundry and Methvin Sanitation to provide coats for kids. The community is encouraged to bring new or gently used coats to the radio station located at 620 Highway 5 North, Methvin Sanitation located on County Road 5, or Jiffy Laundry on Main Street in Mountain Home.
MHHS sweeps Batesville to start basketball season
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams began the season Monday night at the Hangar by pulling off a sweep over Batesville. The Lady Bombers started the varsity action by beating up on the Lady Pioneers 68-44. Batesville controlled the majority of the first quarter as they ended it with a seven-point lead. Mountain Home took over in the second period as they outscored the Lady Pioneers 26-11 and took an eight-point advantage into the halftime locker room. The Lady Bombers continued with their pressure defense and forced Batesville into 27 turnovers on the night. In addition, the Lady Pioneers shot a miserable 34% from the free throw line, and Mountain Home was able to breeze its way to the 24-point victory.
Several Hurricanes qualify for Junior Olympics
Several members of the Mountain Home Hurricanes swim team were able to advance to the Junior Olympics following the qualifier Saturday and Sunday in Pocahontas. Ella Dubuque, Annabelle and Ayla Horn, Hayden Kelley, Callie and Parker Kohler, Liam McKee, Ajay Reiss and Benny Vetter are set to go to Des Moines, Iowa, in August.
AAA upholds MH appeal; Ary to be available for playoff game
The Mountain Home athletic department was given some good news by the Arkansas Activities Association leading up to its high school football playoff game this week. The AAA upheld the appeal of Steve Ary’s ejection last week, and the Bombers’ head coach will be on the sidelines when they travel to Marion.
Tuesday basketball schedule includes openers for MH junior high teams
Tuesday’s local basketball schedule includes the season openers for Mountain Home’s junior high programs. Mountain Home’s three girls’ teams will start the campaign at the junior high campus for an outing with Harrison. The freshman program is coming off a season in which they finished as the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament champions with a record of 19-4. The Junior Lady Bombers are starting their first year under the direction of head coach Keeton Tennison. The seventh grade game tips off at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman contest.
Tuesday basketball results include MH sweeping 3 junior high boys’ games at Harrison
Mountain Home began its junior high basketball season Tuesday by sweeping three boys’ games at Harrison. The Junior Bombers took the freshman game over the Junior Goblins 52-36. Rhett Gilbert led Mountain Home with 24 points, and Drew Haney added 17. The Junior Bombers begin the season at 1-0. Mountain Home also won the eighth grade game 38-28 over Harrison. The Eighth Grade Bombers were led by Gus Wilbur with 14 points. Mountain Home starts the campaign at 1-0.
Baxter County jurors do not report Monday
Baxter County jurors do not need to report Monday. The next day to report will be Monday, December 5 at 9 to the Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 East 6th Street in Mountain Home.
MHHS challenging ejection of head football coach
Following the Mountain Home High School football team’s win over Greenbrier to end the regular season and secure a playoff spot, the athletic department is appealing one of the outcomes from the game. Mountain Home athletic director Mitch Huskey says the district is in the process of challenging the first half ejection of head coach Steve Ary.
MHHS season openers included in Monday basketball schedule
Basketball makes up the local Monday schedule and includes the season opener for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers begin the campaign by welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are coming off a season in which they finished 6-21 and missed...
Jackson, Nuessner elected mayors in Boone Co.
In Boone County, a few races were determined on Election Day. Republican Jim Harp has been elected for Justice of the Peace District 8 after receiving 932 votes and defeating challenger Independent Mark Steven Fowler, who received 414 votes. For the City of Harrison, Jerry Jackson has been reelected as...
Midway man accused of stealing motorcycles from deceased man’s residence
Seth Withrow (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Midway man is accused of stealing a pair of motorcycles and other items from a residence of a man deceased since June. Thirty-two-year-old Seth Withrow is currently out on bond after being charged with a felony count of theft of property.
Consideration for dog park on agenda for Gassville Park Committee Tuesday night
The City of Gassville’s Park Committee will meet Tuesday evening at 6 at the Community Center located at 204 S. School Street. Agenda items include a discussion of criteria for memorials in city parks; continued consideration for a dog park area; and an update from Chelsey Weaver with NWAEDD on 2023 grand funding opportunities for parks.
Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH
A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
Area man dead after pickup truck strikes rock bluff
An area man is dead following a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Taney County. Sixty-seven-year-old Michael Stenger of Forsyth was pronounced dead at Cox Medical Center in Branson nearly an hour-and-a-half after the accident occurred. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stenger was traveling on Missouri Route H. He...
Pursuit with ASP leads to arrest of Pineville man
A Pineville man was arrested October 29 following an extend pursuit by the Arkansas State Police. According to the Arkansas State Police, 28-year-old Joe Lee Lynn is charged with multiple counts of traffic violations, including failure to stop at a highway intersection, driving with a suspended license, driving left of center, speeding, reckless driving, felony fleeing and DWI.
Baxter Co. sees large turn out for Election Day
Baxter County saw a large turn out for Election Day, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 45% of those registered voted, which means 13,695 ballots had been cast. There are currently 30,292 registered voters in Baxter County. There were 9,723 early votes cast, and after the polls closed at 7:30, 15,774 votes or 52.07% had been cast. In 2018, Baxter County saw 49.03% of voter turn out with 14,508 ballots cast, meaning this year is the largest turn out Baxter County has seen recently for a non-presidential election.
Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment
A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
Man who held woman against her will wants bond lowered but judge says no
A man accused of assaulting a female, holding her against her will and threatening to kill her and her child appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Forty-four-year-old Danny Baird is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. He has entered a not guilty plea to those charges.
