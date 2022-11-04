ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

7-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson acquires ownership stake in Petty GMS Racing

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11MLgK_0iywYNvk00

Jimmie Johnson is making a return to the Cup Series. And is now a NASCAR team owner.

Petty GMS Racing announced Friday that Johnson had acquired an ownership stake in the team and would drive part-time in 2023. Johnson's schedule is undetermined, but the team confirmed that he will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 in February.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion announced his retirement from full-time racing at the end of the 2022 IndyCar season. He raced full-time in IndyCar in 2022 and made his Indianapolis 500 debut in what was an otherwise disappointing season. Johnson had two top 10s in 17 starts and had an average finish of nearly 19th. He finished ahead of just three other full-time drivers in the standings.

Johnson retired from NASCAR at the end of the 2020 season and said he wanted to explore other racing endeavors. He raced part-time in IndyCar in 2021 before running a full schedule this past season and has run part-time in IMSA over the past two seasons. He's been mentioned as a possibility to run in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this summer as part of a NASCAR effort to run a car in the iconic endurance race.

Johnson said at the end of the 2022 season that he still wanted to race on a part-time basis and has never ruled out a return to select NASCAR events.

Petty GMS is set to complete its first season of its current existence in Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix. The former Richard Petty Motorsports team was acquired by Xfinity and Truck Series team GMS Racing ahead of the season and expanded to two cars. Erik Jones is in the No. 43 car while Ty Dillon has one more race to go in the No. 42. Dillon will be replaced by Noah Gragson in that car in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement

A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night

A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
The Spun

Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death

Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
Larry Brown Sports

Chase Elliott has telling response to Ross Chastain question

Chase Elliott had a telling response to a question he received Sunday after his disappointing 28th-place finish at Phoenix Raceaway in the final race of the season. The Championship 4 contender was spun out by Ross Chastain on lap 200 of the race. Elliott had to pit to repair the No. 9 Chevrolet, setting him a lap behind his competition.
PHOENIX, AZ
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts as Chase Elliott’s championship bid hits wall

Chase Elliott’s pursuit of the NASCAR Cup Series championship ended in unexpected fashion Sunday. Elliott found himself in great shape for a restart on Lap 200 of the 312-lap event. He restarted fifth, the highest position of any of the four championship contenders. But on the restart, Elliott dove low on the track and made contact with fellow championship contender Ross Chastain. The bump sent Elliott spinning into the inside wall at Phoenix Raceway.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world shocked by death of team owner

The NASCAR world was shocked by news Sunday that Coy Gibbs has died. According to a Joe Gibbs Racing tweet, the team’s co-owner died in his sleep overnight. He was 49. In addition to his role as the team’s co-owner with his father, Joe Gibbs, Coy also served as COO and vice chairman.
The Associated Press

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, driver

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS. He’ll also enter about five Cup races. Johnson told The Associated Press that his first race will be the season-opening Daytona 500, where he’s a two-time winner. “I’ve had a watchful eye on the ownership part and what’s happening with NASCAR, and the opportunity that I have here, the business structure and the model with NASCAR charters is just so different from than anything else in motorsports,” Johnson told the AP. “I want to be part of it. We certainly watched Michael Jordan join, what the Trackhouse Racing folks have done, and there’s all these rumors of people who want to get into the sport.
The Spun

NASCAR Fans React To What Driver Said About Ty Gibbs

Noah Gragson may have respect for how Ty Gibbs won Saturday's race at NASCAR Championship weekend, but it doesn't mean he's a fan. After finishing second at Phoenix Raceway, Gragson spoke to the media about Gibbs and his controversial driving style. I've had a conversation with Ty ... and let...
PHOENIX, AZ
gmauthority.com

Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023

Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
The Associated Press

Column: Bittersweet win for Logano as Gibbs family mourns

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano began his career at Joe Gibbs Racing, which signed him to a driver development deal when he was 15, and then put “Sliced Bread” in a NASCAR national series race seven days after his 18th birthday. There was a plan to develop Logano, but it was scrapped when JGR fast-tracked him to Cup after just 19 Xfinity Series starts because Hall of Famer Tony Stewart left ahead of the 2009 season. Logano wasn’t ready for the big leagues, and JGR let him go after four rocky Cup seasons. He landed at Team Penske and on Sunday won his second Cup championship with his victory at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR season finale. He joins Kyle Busch, his former teammate at Gibbs, as the only active NASCAR drivers with multiple Cup titles.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy