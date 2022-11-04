Microsoft has released its Teams progressive web app (PWA) for Linux platforms as a feature of the existing web client. The Teams PWA is intended as the replacement for the Teams Linux client, which Microsoft finally launched in 2019 but last month encouraged Linux users to ditch for the upcoming Teams PWA, which can be installed via Chrome and Edge. The PWA option is only available for Linux and is offered as an install via a browser notification. Microsoft will retire the Teams Linux desktop client in December, according to Petri.

5 HOURS AGO