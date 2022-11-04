Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Project To Illuminate Jamestown’s Cityscape Is Complete
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to illuminate Jamestown’s cityscape is complete. Mayor Eddie Sundquist is hosting a “flip the switch” celebration to cap off the Riverwalk Illumination Project. This effort installed multi-colored at several notable locations across town, including at Jamestown City Hall.
Forum Will Bring Chautauqua County Agriculture Leaders Together
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – While the fall harvest season has concluded, local agriculture leaders are rallying together to discuss ideas for next year’s crop. The Cornell Cooperative Extension and Small Business Development Center at JCC are hosting an Agriculture Forum later this month as part of a networking opportunity.
Do You Plan To Vote? Jamestown Residents Take To The Polls
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A greater than average voter turnout is expected this year in Chautauqua County, with voters young and old taking to the polls to make their voices heard. Do you plan to vote, and why? That’s the question we posed to those in the...
Chautauqua Lake Sewer Extension Project Gets Funding Boost
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The next phase of a sewer extension project on Chautauqua Lake has received a big boost in funding. Phase two of the Westside Sewer Extension project was awarded $6 million in Water Infrastructure Improvement Grants from New York State. In total, the sewer...
Warren County to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology
WARREN, PA (Erie News Now) – Law enforcement in Warren County will be piloting marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC, according to a news release. It is partnering with Canada-based Cannabix Technologies, which will provide two handheld units to police before the end of the year. Police will be...
City Christmas Tree Harvested In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown harvested this year’s Christmas tree on Tuesday, installing the towering spruce at city hall. As part of an annual tradition, this year’s 50 foot tall Norway Spruce was donated by New Hope Community Church located at 40 City View Avenue, just across the street from Bergman Park in Jamestown.
State Senator Borrello, Assemblyman Andy Goodell Re-Elected
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – New York State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell, two incumbent Republicans, were re-elected to their respective offices. The candidates declared victory on Tuesday night during an election watch party in Mayville. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Borrello held 60 percent of...
Finally Push For Votes In Our Local Assembly Race Is Underway
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A final push is underway to rally votes ahead of Election Day in Chautauqua County. For those running for the area’s State Assembly Seat, it’s full steam ahead to hear directly from voters. The two candidates for New York State’s 150th...
U.S. gas prices are slightly higher this week according to AAA
NEW YORK, NY (Newsource) – U.S. gas prices are inching upward. The average price nationwide for a gallon of self-serve, regular is $3.80, according to AAA. Officials there say that’s about a four-cent hike from last week and roughly 38-cents more than this time last year. Analysts say...
Red, White, & Mews
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Humane Society is celebrating the Veteran’s in our community with the Red, White, and Mew, campaign. As part of this patriotic promotion, adoption fees are being waived on animals one year and older for veterans and is half for animals under one year old.
Man Allegedly Caught Stealing A Catalytic Converter In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 43-year-old man in Cattaraugus County was allegedly caught red handed stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Salamanca resident Darby Monahan on Monday after investigating a “suspicious person” call on Rock City Street in Little Valley.
Another Looker Of A Day Tuesday, Staying Dry Much Of This Week
JAMESTOWN – While temperatures won’t be as warm as this past weekend, we will still have nice and sunny weather to go around this week. The skies have been nice and blue with a few high clouds at times on this Monday. You can thank an area of strong high pressure that is over the northeast, and that high isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. We will have fantastic weather through much of the week as temperatures remain above average. However, a major pattern flip will be coming our way towards the weekend with much colder air.
Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
18-Year-Old From Randolph Allegedly Steals Pick-Up Truck
RANDOLPH, NY – An 18-year-old from Randolph is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle late last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused Marni Jones of stealing a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck from Springville in Erie County. The young woman, deputes report, was arrested on Friday morning...
Falconer Man Arrested In Connection With A Fentanyl Distribution Ring
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Falconer man was arrested in connection with a fentanyl distribution ring in the greater Jamestown area. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force took Alex Johnson into custody on Saturday following raids at 617 East Second Street in Jamestown, 3342 Gerry-Levant Road in Falconer and a search of his pickup truck, which was pulled over in Jamestown ultimately leading to his arrest.
Another Day In Paradise Wednesday, Rain Sneaks In Late Week
JAMESTOWN – The sunshine prevails over the next couple of days as temperatures return above average through the end of the work week, before a big pattern shift occurs over the weekend into next week. There’s not much to talk about once again on this Tuesday; blue clear skies...
Wanted Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting A Police Officer
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer overnight. The Jamestown Police Department reports 35-year-old Shawn Sobczak was arrested in the area of West Third and Hallock Streets around 3 a.m. Monday. As officers attempted to place Sobczak into...
