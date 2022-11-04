JAMESTOWN – While temperatures won’t be as warm as this past weekend, we will still have nice and sunny weather to go around this week. The skies have been nice and blue with a few high clouds at times on this Monday. You can thank an area of strong high pressure that is over the northeast, and that high isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. We will have fantastic weather through much of the week as temperatures remain above average. However, a major pattern flip will be coming our way towards the weekend with much colder air.

