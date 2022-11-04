Read full article on original website
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP CandidatesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Supreme Court Denies Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger's Appeal in Murder CaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Voters Set to Decide on $1.5B Plan for New Convention CenterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Bonds on the Ballot, None Bigger than $1.5 Billion in Plano ISD
SEE THE RACE RESULTS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS ARTICLE. Multiple school districts in North Texas are putting school bonds in front of the voters on Election Day. None of the requests is bigger than what Plano ISD has proposed – nearly $1.5 billion to pay for renovations and security upgrades.
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
dallasexpress.com
City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman
At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
pmq.com
Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area
The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Workforce Solutions “Hiring Red, White & You!” Job Fair 2022
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County presents its largest job fair of the year on Thursday, November 10. The Tarrant County “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair will be held at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The job fair will connect job seekers with more than 160 local employers ready to fill more than 7,100 open positions. Workforce Solutions will also present two more job fairs in Dallas and Plano on the same day in the locations below.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Expands Program to Employ Homeless to Clean City
The City of Fort Worth has expanded its litter abatement program in an effort to combat homelessness and vagrancy while simultaneously helping to clean up the city, NBC 5 reported. The city council unanimously voted to enter into a new nearly $2 million contract with UpSpire to increase litter pickup...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas
We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon to Introduce Palm Reading Payments at DFW Whole Food Markets
Amazon is bringing its palm-reading technology to checkouts at Whole Foods Market stores in Dallas-Fort Worth. Starting Tuesday, customers can pay for their groceries at Whole Foods in Irving and Highland Village with a wave of their hands. The checkout technology, called Amazon One, will be added to all 16...
KTEN.com
Two dead in shooting at Dallas medical building
DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) -- Dallas police said two people were dead Tuesday in what they are calling a murder-suicide inside the building that houses the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. Police were called to investigate reports of an active shooter at the building at about 5 p.m. About 30 minutes...
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this week
Margot Perot is the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. This week Perot and her family foundation made $55 million in donations. The first was $5 million to the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park opened on Friday, free to the public, thanks to the donation. Also, this week the family foundation gave $50 million to establish a permanent endowment at UT Southwestern Medical Center to train medical researchers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Collin County, including results for county judge props in Anna, Carrollton, Plano, Murphy and Sachse. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. COLLIN COUNTY MIDTERM...
fox4news.com
1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30
FORT WORTH, Texas - An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday
Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
WFAA
Rules about alcohol consumption could change for popular Fort Worth nightlife area
The Fort Worth city council scheduled to vote Tuesday on an ordinance against open containers. Violators could face up to a $500 fine.
fox4news.com
City of Dallas unveils plan for new park at old naval station site
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is unveiling a master plan for the 738 acres that make up Hensley Field, the old Dallas naval air station. The U.S. Navy is obligated to clean the site up to residential standards under a settlement agreed to 20 years ago. According to a...
Woman dead in hit-and-run accident, Dallas police look for suspect
Florence Kelly was crossing Royal at Rosser Road just after 11 Monday morning, when she was hit by a gray Toyota Avalon, speeding eastbound on Royal. The Avalon has a Texas license plate: PKH5392.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth wants to keep tourists coming to the Stockyards by limiting multifamily developments
Fort Worth’s Stockyards is the top tourist destination in the Metroplex. Drawn by the cobblestone streets, Western retail stores and cattle drives, about 3 million tourists from around the world flock to the historic district annually, bringing with them millions of dollars in sales tax revenue. To encourage that,...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November
Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
Third Dallas murder involving a parolee with an ankle monitor recorded in less than two weeks, police say
DALLAS, Texas — Three Dallas murders involving a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor have now been recorded in less than two weeks, according to arrest documents obtained by WFAA. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA on Monday night that he's disappointed and wants better accountability for felons...
Two-alarm structure fire leads to roof collapse in northwest Dallas, official says
DALLAS — In a little over three hours, the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department (DFR) has put out a two-alarm fire at a one-story building in northwest Dallas. A DFR official said units got a 911 call at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, about a structure fire on Wireway Drive.
