Why AP called Ohio Senate for JD Vance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican JD Vance won 80 of Ohio's 88 counties and performed similarly to former President Donald Trump two years ago in the state. That's what led the Associated Press to declare Vance the winner over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
