littlevillagemag.com
DART goes fare-free to get voters to the polls on Tuesday
The cost of a bus trip won’t keep anyone in Des Moines from voting on Tuesday. “All DART Local, Express, On Demand, and On Call services are FREE on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 to help support our community to get out and vote,” the Des Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) said in a statement. “Polls in Polk County will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but DART is free to ride all day.”
Label Profile: 5CM Recordings, founded by Mathias Timmerman
“In 2013, I played my first solo set (as Underwater Escape From the Black Hole) at one of the Zeitgeist fests that were held in Boone,” Mathias Timmerman, of Des Moines label 5CM Recordings, said in an email. “And I ended up meeting a lot of other folks who were running little DIY labels, putting out tapes and releases for the weird little experimental projects that they were currently in. I loved the culture I found at the fests, people swapping tapes with each other and enjoying some waay out there experimental music. Iowa labels such Personal Archives, Warm Gospel and Centipede Farm were big inspirations.”
